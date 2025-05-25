  • home icon
  • "Tiger Woods is the undisputed GOAT"- Fans react to the 15x Major winner's iconic moment at the 2018 Memorial

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified May 25, 2025 16:58 GMT
Fans react to Tiger&rsquo;s iconic moment from the 2018 Memorial. Image via Getty Images and X
Tiger Woods. Image via Getty Images and X@NUCLRGOLF

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is all set to begin next week, and fans got nostalgic as they reacted to Tiger Woods' iconic moment from the 2018 edition. The NUCLR Golf, fan page on X, posted a video from the 2018 Memorial, where Woods holed an incredible eagle and put fans into frenzy mode.

The 49-year-old legend is set to miss the upcoming 2025 event at Muirfield Village Golf Club but fans still remember his 2018 campaign at the signature event.

Fans reacted to NUCLR GOLF's post and praised the 15-time major winner. One fan claimed,

"Tiger is the undisputed GOAT!"
"bro had the entire planet rocking 🤣🤣🤣 Tiger got so much aura lol," another fan wrote.
One fan wrote that he had predicted this eagle even before he addressed the ball.

"The only one I ever called. And I NEVER make predictions like that. Legit tweeted to @TWlegion he’s gonna hole it out before he addresses the ball," a fan wrote.

Another fan believed no other golfer on the PGA Tour can make the crowd so jubilant.

"No other golfer on tour creates this sort of crowd jubilation - and that's a good word for it. 2018 Tour Championship win was unreal, that same year, only for him to follow it up with the greatest Masters win ever in April 2019," a user commented.

Some fans commented that 2018 was a promising year for Tiger Woods and sparked a major golf resurgence.

"2018 was so good and so promising, man. He just couldn’t sustain it," a fan wrote.
"Tiger's 2018 return sparked a major golf resurgence," a user wrote.
Tiger Woods at The Memorial Tournament - Source: Imagn
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods managed to finish T23 in this event after carding -9 for the event, while Bryson DeChambeau won the event in the playoff after finishing tied first with Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hun.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 field

The Memorial is a signature event and hence has a limited field of 72 golfers. Even though Rory McIlroy has opted out of the event, the tournament has prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and others.

Here's the list of all golfers competing next week at the Muirfield Golf Club.

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Daniel Berger
  4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  5. Akshay Bhatia
  6. Keegan Bradley
  7. Jacob Bridgeman
  8. Sam Burns
  9. Brian Campbell
  10. Patrick Cantlay
  11. Wyndham Clark
  12. Eric Cole
  13. Corey Conners
  14. Cam Davis
  15. Thomas Detry
  16. Nick Dunlap
  17. Austin Eckroat
  18. Harris English
  19. Tony Finau
  20. Matt Fitzpatrick
  21. Tommy Fleetwood
  22. Rickie Fowler
  23. Ryan Fox
  24. Ryan Gerard
  25. Lucas Glover
  26. Max Greyserman
  27. Ben Griffin
  28. Adam Hadwin
  29. Brian Harman
  30. Russell Henley
  31. Harry Higgs
  32. Joe Highsmith
  33. Tom Hoge
  34. Max Homa
  35. Viktor Hovland
  36. Mackenzie Hughes
  37. Sungjae Im
  38. Stephan Jaeger
  39. Michael Kim
  40. Si Woo Kim
  41. Chris Kirk
  42. Matt Kuchar
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Shane Lowry
  45. Robert MacIntyre
  46. Hideki Matsuyama
  47. Denny McCarthy
  48. Maverick McNealy
  49. Collin Morikawa
  50. Alex Noren
  51. Andrew Novak
  52. Matthieu Pavon
  53. Taylor Pendrith
  54. J.T. Poston
  55. Aaron Rai
  56. Justin Rose
  57. Xander Schauffele
  58. Scottie Scheffler
  59. Adam Scott
  60. Alex Smalley
  61. Brandt Snedeker
  62. J.J. Spaun
  63. Jordan Spieth
  64. Sam Stevens
  65. Sepp Straka
  66. Nick Taylor
  67. Sahith Theegala
  68. Justin Thomas
  69. Davis Thompson
  70. Jhonattan Vegas
  71. Cameron Young
  72. Kevin Yu
