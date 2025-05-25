The 2025 Memorial Tournament is all set to begin next week, and fans got nostalgic as they reacted to Tiger Woods' iconic moment from the 2018 edition. The NUCLR Golf, fan page on X, posted a video from the 2018 Memorial, where Woods holed an incredible eagle and put fans into frenzy mode.

The 49-year-old legend is set to miss the upcoming 2025 event at Muirfield Village Golf Club but fans still remember his 2018 campaign at the signature event.

Fans reacted to NUCLR GOLF's post and praised the 15-time major winner. One fan claimed,

"Tiger is the undisputed GOAT!"

"bro had the entire planet rocking 🤣🤣🤣 Tiger got so much aura lol," another fan wrote.

One fan wrote that he had predicted this eagle even before he addressed the ball.

"The only one I ever called. And I NEVER make predictions like that. Legit tweeted to @TWlegion he’s gonna hole it out before he addresses the ball," a fan wrote.

Another fan believed no other golfer on the PGA Tour can make the crowd so jubilant.

"No other golfer on tour creates this sort of crowd jubilation - and that's a good word for it. 2018 Tour Championship win was unreal, that same year, only for him to follow it up with the greatest Masters win ever in April 2019," a user commented.

Some fans commented that 2018 was a promising year for Tiger Woods and sparked a major golf resurgence.

"2018 was so good and so promising, man. He just couldn’t sustain it," a fan wrote.

"Tiger's 2018 return sparked a major golf resurgence," a user wrote.

Tiger Woods at The Memorial Tournament - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods managed to finish T23 in this event after carding -9 for the event, while Bryson DeChambeau won the event in the playoff after finishing tied first with Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hun.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 field

The Memorial is a signature event and hence has a limited field of 72 golfers. Even though Rory McIlroy has opted out of the event, the tournament has prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and others.

Here's the list of all golfers competing next week at the Muirfield Golf Club.

Ludvig Åberg Byeong Hun An Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Jacob Bridgeman Sam Burns Brian Campbell Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Cam Davis Thomas Detry Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Ryan Gerard Lucas Glover Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Adam Hadwin Brian Harman Russell Henley Harry Higgs Joe Highsmith Tom Hoge Max Homa Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Michael Kim Si Woo Kim Chris Kirk Matt Kuchar Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Maverick McNealy Collin Morikawa Alex Noren Andrew Novak Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith J.T. Poston Aaron Rai Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Scott Alex Smalley Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Sam Stevens Sepp Straka Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Davis Thompson Jhonattan Vegas Cameron Young Kevin Yu

