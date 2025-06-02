Scottie Scheffler is arguably the best golfer in the modern game. This is why fans often compare him with other big golfers of all time, such as Tiger Woods. Recently, some stats have emerged on the internet that show how far Scheffler is from matching Woods' legendary career.

Woods holds the record for the most PGA Tour victories (82) alongside Sam Snead. This is the highest wins anyone has ever gotten, and there are frequent speculations by fans that Scheffler may break it. Recently, reporter Rick Gehman commented on the matter on his X account, providing some statistics.

Gehman revealed that Scottie Scheffler has won 16 PGA Tour events in the last 1,204 days. This puts his average days per win at 75.25 days. At this rate, it will take him more than 25 years to match Tiger Woods' 82 wins. The reporter's comment regarding the current World No. 1 read:

"Scottie Scheffler has 16 PGA TOUR wins in the last 1,204 days -- which is one win every 75.25 days. If he keeps that pace, he'll match Tiger Woods' record of 82 wins in January 2039."

Looking at these stats, many fans commented on the post, arguing that this is why Woods is the greatest of all time. One fan commented:

"Tiger is untouchable!"

Here are some more comments from the fans vouching for Tiger Woods:

"Weak fields should be easy," one fan stated.

"Don't hold your breath 😮‍💨," another fan pointed out.

"Those are all of his wins at age 28. Tiger had 46 at age 28. Gonna be one hell of an endeavor," one fan explained.

"At least Tiger played against guys you've heard of," another fan stated.

What PGA Tour events has Scottie Scheffler won so far?

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler began his PGA Tour win streak with a huge victory at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. As previously said, he went on to win 16 PGA Tour events in all. Here's a list of all the events:

WM Phoenix Open - 2022

Arnold Palmer Invitational - 2022

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - 2022

Masters Tournament - 2022

WM Phoenix Open - 2023

The Players Championship - 2023

Arnold Palmer Invitational - 2024

The Players Championship - 2024

Masters Tournament - 2024

RBC Heritage - 2024

Memorial Tournament - 2024

Travelers Championship - 2024

Tour Championship - 2024

CJ Cup Byron Nelson - 2025

PGA Championship - 2025

Memorial Tournament - 2025

Scottie Scheffler is currently preparing to compete in the third golf Major of the season, the U.S. Open. The tournament is scheduled for June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. The par-70 course is 7,342 yards long and will put all participants' skills to the test. Scheffler will compete against strong contenders such as defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.

