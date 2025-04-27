Tiger Woods unveils his new $115 polo shirt

The official X acount of Sun Day Red, the Tiger Woods-owned golf apparel brand, shared a new polo shirt on Sunday, April 27. The post features two images of Woods in the shirt, one as he's addressing the golf ball and another when he's mid-swing.

In the photos, Tiger is also wearing a black hat with the Sun Day Red logo stamped in the middle in white. The 15-time major champion is known for wearing his tradmark red shirt and black hat on Sundays, which is where the name for his brand comes from.

"An icon in motion. The Heritage Icon Polo is now available in Sunday Red. Shop now," the caption reads on Sun Day Red's X post.

The golf polo is available on the Sun Day Red website for $115. There are 13 colors that the shirt is available in. In the shirt's description, there's a lengthy paragraph about why Tiger Woods enjoys wearing this kind of shirt during competition.

"Heritage polos are designed specifically for Tiger to compete in. Their silhouette, sleeve length, self-fabric collar and 3-button placket are all reminiscent of a classic polo, making them excellent for off-course wear too. Heritage polos like the Icon are cut in accordance to our Heritage Fit, which allows Tiger just enough room to comfortably turn to the top of his backswing and execute his downswing without restriction, with no added bulk," the shirt's description reads.

Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red in 2024 after more than two and a half decades with Nike.

Tiger Woods' golfing future appears uncertain as he recovers from achilles surgery

Tiger Woods at The 2024 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

It is not clear when golf fans will next see Tiger Woods compete professionally on the PGA Tour in the wake of his achilles surgery in March. The 82-time PGA Tour winner was set to tee it up at The Genesis Invitational in February, which is an event that he hosts, but he withdrew before it began after his mother passed away.

Since his near-fatal car accident in February of 2021, Tiger has played a limited schedule, not playing more than five events in a year. He also hasn't seriously contended in any of the tournaments he's played since the acciddent, often either narrowly making the cut or missing the cut by a wide margin.

Prior to his achilles injury, Woods made several appearances this year in TGL matches - which is a virtual golf league that he is one of the founders of. The league's matches were aired on ESPN. But even in his virtual matches, Tiger's golf game struggled.

Tiger Woods likely won't tee it up again professionally until late 2025 or early 2026. He has played the last several years in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods, which is in December. It is unclear whether or not the 15-time major champion will have recovered by then.

