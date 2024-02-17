“He started feeling dizzy”: Tiger Woods’ right hand man gives an update on his WD from Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods set off all the alarm bells in the golf world by withdrawing from the second round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. However, his right-hand man, Robert McNamara, said it was some sort of flu. "He started feeling dizzy," McNamara described it.

At the time of Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the second round of The Genesis Invitational, fans associated it with the back spasm he was suffering from during the previous day. However, Robert McNamara made no allusion to Woods' back spasm.

This is what the business partner had to say about Tiger Woods' current state of health (via Golf.com):

"He started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night. Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and that, and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy."

"Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some, potentially, some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an iv bag and he's doing much, much better."

Tiger Woods was only able to play six holes of the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2024, as he withdrew after his drive on hole 7. His score for the round was 1 over. Woods had finished the first 18 holes also with a score of 1 over.

Tiger Woods' injuries at a glance

Tiger Woods has a long history of injuries. Throughout his career, he has needed to stop his participation in tournaments indefinitely. At other times, he has simply decided to play through the pain.

According to National Club Golfer, Woods was only six seasons into professional golf (2002) when he had to undergo surgery to treat an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament.

National Club Golfer also notes that Woods has needed at least eight surgeries to treat various injuries to his cruciate ligaments, back, ankle, and legs. That's more than 20 major injuries he has suffered, including his 2021 car accident.

Almost as many as his injuries have been his comebacks, several of them quite spectacular. It is well remembered that less than a month after having to withdraw from the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational without even playing, Woods went on to win The Masters for the fourth time in his career.