Tiger Woods withdraws from The Genesis Invitational citing illness as the reason

The highly anticipated return of Tiger Woods to official PGA Tour events, starting with The Genesis Invitational 2024, will not leave fans with good memories. Once again, Woods' health condition is a concern for fans.

Woods withdrew from The Genesis Invitational 2024 during the second round. PGA Tour Communications announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), with the following text:

"Tiger Woods is a WD during the second round of The Genesis Invitational due to illness."

Tiger Woods finished the first round complaining of spasms in his back. He was even seen making a very unusual shank on the 18th hole, and when asked for his opinion on the matter, he responded as follows (via PGA Tour news service):

"Well, my back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up. I came down and it didn't move and I presented hosel first and shanked it."

Among the many injuries Woods has had in his career, there has been no shortage of back injuries. He even had to undergo spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

Woods missed virtually the entire 2023 season due to a foot injury, which led to ankle fusion surgery. This kept him out of competitive golf for six months. He made a comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and participated in the PNC Championship, both unofficial events.

A look at Tiger Woods' performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024

Woods' first round at the 2024 Genesis Invitational was a real up-and-down affair. Woods carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and two birdies and four bogeys on the back nine. He finished with a round score of 1 over.

Woods was only able to play six holes of the second round as he withdrew after executing his drive on hole seven. His performance for the day so far included one birdie and two bogeys.

Woods' statistics for the 2024 Genesis Invitational are rather poor. His average driving distance was acceptable (304 yards), but he only hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation.