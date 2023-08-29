“Time for team USA to lose… terrible picks”: Zach Johnson under scrutiny after Ryder Cup team selection fails to impress Golf fans

The Ryder Cup team for the US has been announced, and needless to say it is already under scrutiny. The captain's picks were announced by Zach Johnson at the PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco, Texas. While the automatic qualifiers were locked into place after the Tour Championship, Johnson made the picks for the remainder of the team.

The captain's picks comprise of Sam Burns, Rickie Fowker, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. While most of the picks were validated by golf fans, there were a few questions about some choices.

Fans were disappointed in the choices that Zach Johnson made, making it seem as though the choices were on popularity and not on talent. The exclusion of Keegan Bradley and Cameron Young especially found the distaste of many.

"Time for team USA to lose… terrible picks"

2023 US Ryder Cup team leaves for more to be wanted

The 2023 US Ryder Cup team is as follows:

Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualification)

Brian Harman (Automatic Qualification)

Wyndham Clark (Automatic Qualification)

Patrick Cantlay (Automatic Qualification)

Max Homa (Automatic Qualification)

Xander Schauffele (Automatic Qualification)

Sam Burns (Captain's Pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's Pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's Pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's Pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's Pick)

The automatic qualifiers earned their spots on the team after the completion of the Tour Championship. There were several good options for the remaining six positions.

The inclusion of Justin Thomas has been the biggest cause of controversy and debate amongst fans, experts and golfers alike. While many believe that he has not earned his place to play with the team this year, others are adamant that he works well with the team.

However, captain Zach Johnson has ultimate trust in the team. He has made some tough calls and choices after a lot of consulation with his vice-captains. Speaking during the opening event he said:

"Lot of time, lot of energy has gone into this process, that is probably no secret. I am very confident in these six, and my confidence comes from the mere fact that I am surrounded by some great people, specifically my vice-captains who have been absolutely amazing."

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to be held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome between September 30 and October 1.