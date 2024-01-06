“To be fair he has been bought” - Brandel Chamblee reacts to court ordering Patrick Reed to pay cost to defendants in his dismissed lawsuit

Brandel Chamblee took a dig at Patrick Reed after the Jacksonville court ordered the latter to compensate the defendants' costs on Friday, January 5.

On Friday, the court ordered Patrick Reed to pay attorney fees and costs to the defendants after twice dismissing his $750 million lawsuit against Chamblee and other golf media members. The other defendants included Gannett, Associated Press national golf writer Doug Ferguson, golf reporter Shane Ryan, analyst Damon Hack, Golfweek, and its columnist Eamon Lynch.

Chamblee was quick to react to the development, as he posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"To be fair he has been bought, and now works for a man who doesn’t allow free speech… so I can see how Reed would fall into this trap."

Chamblee has been one of the staunch critics of LIV Golf and has constantly attacked the league as a sportswash of all the crimes done by the Saudi Arabian Kingdom.

"As I have said many times, LIV Golf is not so much a sports entity as it is MBS / Saudi Arabia trying to hide their atrocities and launder its reputation by buying sports stars. Any yielding to or agreement with them is a deal with a murderous dictator," Chamblee said last May.

Chamblee also had arguments with Phil Mickelson on social media over LIV after which he blocked the golfer on X.

Earlier on Friday, US district judge Timothy Corrigan ordered the law firms representing the defendants to submit a motion seeking reimbursement for all the costs incurred in the litigation. As per Jacksonville.com, Reed has time until February 23 to respond.

"Reed seeks solely to relitigate past arguments, old matters, and case law previously considered by the Court," Corrigan was quoted as saying via Golfweek. He argues the Court ignored case law he cited and misstated the law. This is incorrect. The Court carefully reviewed and heard the briefs and arguments presented before issuing the dispositive Order.

How was the year 2023 for Patrick Reed?

Patrick Reed didn't win any titles last year but had several impressive outings. He started with a runner-up finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he fell just one stroke short.

Reed missed the cut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and made a T38 finish at LIV Golf Mayakoba. His first top-ten finish in the LIV Golf 2023 season came in Orlando, where he tied for third. He then finished T3 at Adelaide as well.

Patrick Reed competed at the Masters Tournament, where he finished T4 and was one of the three LIV-associated players to finish in the top 5 at Augusta. He finished T18 at the PGA Championship. He made a T5 finish at the LIV Golf Andalucia before making a T3 finish in London, which was his best performance of the season.

Reed also had a T3 finish at Bedminster, his last top-10 finish of the year. He finished T56 at the US Open and T33 at the Open Championship. He will now begin his season with the LIV Golf opener at Mayakoba next month.