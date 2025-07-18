"Today was interesting" - Phil Mickelson opens up on dealing with 'diversity' at The Open Championship

Phil Mickelson reflected on the challenging conditions at Royal Portrush after finishing his second round at the 2025 Open Championship on Friday, July 18. Sharing his thoughts on X, the 55-year-old spoke about the unpredictable weather and how he stayed focused through the changing conditions in Northern Ireland.The second day at Portrush saw occasional showers, high humidity, and limited sunshine, making it a tough outing for players. This came after a rainy opening round on Thursday that had already set a tricky tone for the tournament.Mickelson wrote on X:&quot;Today was an interesting day where sometimes there’s sun, rain, wind and you have to deal with the diversity of the environment. You do your LEVEL best to EVEN the score. Trust and believe in your knowledge and yourself and your stock will rise. Yes, today was interesting. Now onto the weekend.&quot;Phil Mickelson posted a 1-over 72 on Friday. He opened with a bogey on the first hole and played steady pars up to the 6th. A birdie on the par-3 7th helped him complete the front nine at even-par 36. On the back nine, he dropped shots on the 11th and 14th but regained a stroke with a birdie on 17, closing out with another 36.With rounds of 70 (-1) and 72 (+1), Phil Mickelson is even par for the tournament and tied for 34th heading into the weekend.When will Phil Mickelson begin his Round 3 at The Open Championship?Phil Mickelson will tee off for his third round at 6:50 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 19. The six-time major winner will play alongside Jhonattan Vegas, who is tied with Mickelson for 34th place after two rounds at Royal Portrush.Here’s a look at the complete Round 3 tee times and pairings for The Open Championship (all times ET):4:35 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Corey Conners4:45 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama4:55 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier5:05 a.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson5:15 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen5:25 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau5:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence5:45 a.m.: Justin Leonard, John Parry6:00 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia6:10 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari6:20 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark6:30 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm6:40 a.m.: JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson6:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas7:00 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth7:15 a.m.: Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner7:25 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger7:35 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester7:45 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia7:55 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover8:05 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas8:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler8:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell8:40 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele8:50 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan9:00 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose9:10 a.m.: Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout9:20 a.m.: Sam Burns, Lee Westwood9:30 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy9:45 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard9:55 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup10:05 a.m.: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre10:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard10:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Brian Harman10:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler