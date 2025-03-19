Tommy Fleetwood becomes first player in PGA Tour history to earn $25M with a unique statistic

Tommy Fleetwood has become the first player in PGA Tour history to earn $25 million without registering a single victory. The 34-year-old joined the PGA Tour in 2018 but is yet to secure a win.

However, the English golfer has had several close finishes in the PGA Tour tournaments. He has played 149 tournaments and made the cut in 126 of them. He has five runner-up finishes, 25 top-5 finishes and 38 top-10 finishes. Two of his five runner-up finishes came in Major championships.

Tommy Fleetwood has a total earnings of $26,699,203 on the PGA Tour. He's positioned 64th in the PGA Tour's overall money list. After joining the Tour in 2018, he has earned more than $1 million every single year. His breakthrough came in the 2022-23 season, when he earned over $6.5 million, thanks to his nine top-10 finishes with a runner-up appearance at RBC Canadian Open.

Last year, he took home $4.6 million after four top-10 finishes and 11 top-25 finishes. In the 2025 season, he has already won over $1.7 million in just four events this year.

Let's take a look at Tommy Fleetwood's yearly earnings, as per PGA Tour:

2013-2014 : $87,000

: $87,000 2014-2015 : $64,126

: $64,126 2015-2016 : $68,000

: $68,000 2016-2017 : $912,392

: $912,392 2017-2018 : $3,935,147

: $3,935,147 2018-2019 : $3,853,651

: $3,853,651 2019-2020 : $1,025,676

: $1,025,676 2020-2021 : $1,149,631

: $1,149,631 2021-2022 : $2,874,008

: $2,874,008 2022-2023 : $6,510,641

: $6,510,641 2024 : $4,609,158

: $4,609,158 2025 (so far): $1,764,773

How many professional wins does Tommy Fleetwood have?

Tommy Fleetwood has 10 professional wins so far, with seven of them on the European Tour. His first win came at the PGA EuroPro Tour at the 2011 Formby Hall Classic. He won the tournament by four strokes over Graeme Clark, Luke Goddard and Warren Bennett.

His first European Tour victory came at the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship in the playoffs. His last win on the European Tour came last year at the Dubai Invitational. Fleetwood won the tournament by one stroke over Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy. His total earnings on European Tour tournaments including the Major championships is €29,815,548 ($32.4 million).

Let's take a look at Tommy Fleetwood's best performances in his professional career on various Tours:

2019 Open Championship : 2nd (Major)

: 2nd (Major) 2018 U.S. Open : 2nd (Major)

: 2nd (Major) 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship : 1st (DP World Tour)

: 1st (DP World Tour) 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship : 1st (DP World Tour)

: 1st (DP World Tour) 2017 HNA Open de France : 1st (DP World Tour)

: 1st (DP World Tour) 2017 WGC - Mexico Championship : 2nd (PGA Tour)

: 2nd (PGA Tour) 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player : 1st (DP World Tour)

: 1st (DP World Tour) 2024 Masters Tournament : T3 (Major)

: T3 (Major) 2019 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai : 2nd (DP World Tour)

: 2nd (DP World Tour) 2017 U.S. Open : 4th (Major)

: 4th (Major) 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition : 2nd (International Event)

: 2nd (International Event) 2022 Open Championship : T4 (Major)

: T4 (Major) 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles : 1st (DP World Tour)

: 1st (DP World Tour) 2023 RBC Canadian Open : 2nd (PGA Tour)

: 2nd (PGA Tour) 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T2 (DP World Tour)

T2 (DP World Tour) 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open : 2nd (DP World Tour)

: 2nd (DP World Tour) 2022 PGA Championship : T5 (Major)

: T5 (Major) 2023 U.S. Open : T5 (Major)

: T5 (Major) 2024 Dubai Invitational : 1st (DP World Tour)

: 1st (DP World Tour) 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational: T3 (PGA Tour)

