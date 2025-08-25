Tommy Fleetwood drops a 4-word message on IG after winning the Tour Championship 2025

Tommy Fleetwood finally broke through on American soil, capturing his first PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Tour Championship on Sunday, August 24. The Englishman, who turned professional in 2010, held off a competitive field at East Lake to secure the biggest moment of his career.Fleetwood entered the final round with the 54-hole lead and carded a steady 68 to close out a three-stroke victory. Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay finished as his closest challengers, but Fleetwood never let the door open wide enough for them to strike. Cantlay, in particular, was in the mix for much of the week but faltered with a final-round 71 to slip down the leaderboard.Shortly after lifting the FedEx Cup trophy, Tommy Fleetwood shared his joy on Instagram with fans on August 25. Posting a photo of himself holding the silverware, he captioned the post:“How was your weekend!?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe victory capped off a remarkable playoff run for the 34-year-old. Just weeks earlier, Fleetwood had come close at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for third, and followed it with a T4 finish at the BMW Championship. Those near-misses set the stage for his long-awaited triumph at East Lake.Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young rounded out the top five, tying for fourth place behind Tommy Fleetwood’s winning tally.Tommy Fleetwood reflects on his win at the 2025 Tour ChampionshipTommy Fleetwood started strong with rounds of 64 and 63, slowed slightly with a 67 on Saturday (August 23), and sealed the title on Sunday with a 68. It was a breakthrough that had been years in the making. Fleetwood already had 11 professional wins worldwide, including seven on the European Tour, but success in the United States had remained out of reach.This season alone, Fleetwood recorded top finishes at the Genesis Invitational (T5), the RBC Heritage (7th), the Truist Championship (T4) and came close again with a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship. Reflecting on the victory in his post-round press conference, Fleetwood admitted he always carried a mix of belief and doubt:“The smallest thoughts creep in. But I – no, I never really felt like it wouldn’t happen. But there’s always doubt there. But I always sort of had belief in myself that you keep knocking on the door, you keep putting yourself up there, you keep playing well, keep learning from all the near misses and keep putting that into action in the next tournament or the next tournament or the next time you get a chance, see what is going to happen.”Fleetwood’s patience finally paid off, as he lifted the season-ending trophy to close out a playoff run that confirmed his place among the top players on Tour.