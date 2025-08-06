  • home icon
  Tommy Fleetwood follows Bryson DeChambeau's social media path with new YouTube series

Tommy Fleetwood follows Bryson DeChambeau's social media path with new YouTube series

By Sonali Verma
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:07 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood at The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood has launched a new YouTube series where he attempts to break 100 while playing left-handed. The European Ryder Cup star is the latest golfer to join the YouTube space, following Bryson DeChambeau's success with a Break 50 series.

Tommy Fleetwood originally joined YouTube on April 24, 2021, but is now aiming for a larger presence with his new content. He has uploaded four videos so far, including his major championship preparation, a match against himself, and a practice session for one of golf’s toughest shots. His channel has already crossed 75,000 subscribers.

The new series focuses on his challenge to break 100 playing left-handed. In the trailer shared on his X, he said:

"Dear golf, I don't know how else to say this but it's time for me to start over. Like, all the way over...Why am I doing this? Because this is the start of my quest to break 100 left-handed."
Tommy Fleetwood's entry into content creation follows the path of Bryson DeChambeau, who has become one of golf’s most followed figures online. DeChambeau’s YouTube channel, Break 50, launched in November 2012, currently has over 2.25 million subscribers, 216 videos, and more than 405 million total views.

The LIV golfer's most-watched video, a fundraiser featuring U.S. President Donald Trump, has 15 million views. His recent collaboration with actor Adam Sandler has also gained over 6.9 million views in 10 days.

Other golfers with active YouTube channels include Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, and Jason Day, who uploads content under the name The Lads.

How has Tommy Fleetwood performed in 2025 so far?

Tommy Fleetwood, currently ranked 9th in the FedEx Cup standings and 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), has teed it up in 16 events so far in 2025. While he is yet to secure a win, Fleetwood has posted one runner-up finish, five top-10s, and twelve top-25 finishes, missing the cut just once.

Here are Tommy Fleetwood's results this season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Tied for 22nd at 10-under
  • The Genesis Invitational – Tied for 5th at 8-under
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – Tied for 11th at 4-under
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – Tied for 14th at 5-under
  • Valspar Championship – Tied for 16th at 4-under
  • Valero Texas Open – Tied for 62nd at 8-over
  • Masters Tournament – Tied for 21st at 2-under
  • RBC Heritage – Finished 7th at 13-under
  • Truist Championship – Tied for 4th at 12-under
  • PGA Championship – Tied for 41st at 2-over
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – Tied for 4th at 8-under
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – Tied for 16th at 1-over
  • U.S. Open – Missed the cut at 9-over
  • Travelers Championship – Tied for 2nd at 14-under
  • Genesis Scottish Open – Tied for 34th at 4-under
  • The Open Championship – Tied for 16th at 7-under
Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
