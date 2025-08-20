Tommy Fleetwood gets candid about PGA Tour’s ‘tough and busy’ 2026 schedule ahead of Tour Championship

The PGA Tour released its 2026 FedExCup regular season schedule on Tuesday. The new schedule, packed with 35 official events, also featured a new signature event - the Miami Championship at Trump Doral. While the calendar faced some criticism for its jam-packed nature, Tommy Fleetwood has now come out to defend the same.The Englishman, speaking ahead of the Tour Championship, shed light on the players’ ability to pick between many packed events next season. He opined that the schedule will be further ‘condensed’ and his peers will be able to ‘schedule it however they want.’ The 34-year-old admitted to the schedule being “tough and busy” but lauded the “amazing stretch of opportunities” it provides the PGA Tour players.Hinting at a heavily scheduled year, the European Ryder Cupper added that he would go in to the new season with ‘the mindset of huge events.’Replying to a media query on the possible negative effects of the packed 2026 schedule, Tommy Fleetwood said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“You can obviously pick apart anything in any way you want. I think the schedule will be condensed. I think the schedule was condensed this year, but that's what we've got put in front of us. I think we all have an option to play or not play whatever we want, so you can schedule it however you want. If you want to play all of them, what an amazing stretch of opportunities for you in terms of big events…Yeah, it'll be tough and it'll be busy. But again, we all have the option of scheduling it however we want in terms of what we play, what we don't play, how we feel like our bodies will cope with it, how we feel like we'll mentally cope with it… But yeah, for us that have the opportunity to play in those Signature Events and the majors, I just think I would much rather go into it with the mindset of huge events, great opportunities, try and do everything I possibly can to play well and see where we're at.”2026 PGA Tour signature events exploredFleetwood’s comments came just hours after the PGA Tour announced the 2026 PGA Tour schedule featuring nine signature events. For the unversed, the circuit also confirmed its return to Trump National Doral with a new signature event - the Miami Championship, which is currently without a title sponsor. The event adds to the elevated events starting from The Sentry on January 7.The introduction of the new event will see a shake up in the tour scheduling ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs next year. Notably, the Miami Championship 2026 will be played from April 30-May 3, a week ahead of the returning Truist Championship. The months of April and May will host a series of big name events including the Masters, played between April 8-12 at Augusta National, the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship.Listed below is the full list of signature events for the 2026 PGA Tour season:The Sentry (Jan. 5-11)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro Am (Feb. 9-15)The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 16-22)Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2-8)RBC Heritage (April 13-19)Miami Championship (April 27-May 3)Truist Championship (May 4-10)the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 1-7)Travelers Championship (June 22-28)For the unversed, the $20 million prize purse will remain unchanged for the signature events in 2026. Owing to the busy structure, it’ll be interesting to see how many of this year’s FedExCup top-50 finishers start all elevated events next season.