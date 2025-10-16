Tommy Fleetwood gets candid about yoga and meditation at the DP World India Championship 2025

Tommy Fleetwood is competing in Delhi this week at the DP World India Championship 2025. The Englishman entered the DP World Tour event on the back of his Tour Championship and Ryder Cup wins. Ahead of the Indian outing, the golfer has come out to laud meditation for helping him find his game.For the unversed, Fleetwood has been practicing yoga and meditation for nearly a decade. The golfer first opened up about the advantages of practising mindfulness in interviews dating back to 2016. Now, the World No.5 golfer has revealed that he has “not done yoga for a while.” However, he still dubbed meditation a ‘powerful tool’ and revealed that he still practices it ‘sporadically.’Furthermore, the 34-year-old expressed his wish to get back to regular yoga. He stated that he is “not old yet but could still do with moving my body better” as reason.Speaking ahead of the DP World India Championship 2025 start in Delhi, Tommy Fleetwood said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I haven't done yoga for a while, actually. I need to get back into that… I remember when I had a huge phase of that when we were talking, I remember I was really struggling with my game and I was in a bad place, having the worst period of golf that I had had, I feel like part of -- as hard as I worked and all the decisions that I made to try and get my game back at the time, I feel like meditation was a huge part of that. Because I had to sort of really re-wire my confidence and things like that.I still do that to this day. I might be a bit sporadic with it, but I really feel like it's a powerful tool and I feel like it's very, very important. I think there's a lot of goals that I set or visualizations that come in in a week or a tournament, or you know, wherever it may be, and I feel like meditation is a big part of that and it helps me a lot… Yeah, maybe the yoga is something that I need to, I'm not old yet but I could still do with moving my body better.”When 26-YO Tommy Fleetwood opened up about meditatingFor the unversed, Tommy Fleetwood first credited meditation for his success when he was 26. The European star had won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2017 and climbed up the world rankings from No.167 to No.15 in a year. Following this, he revealed starting meditating late 2016, which proved beneficial in finding game form.Speaking about his growth in the ranks, the ace golfer credited his wife Clare, who is also his manager and caddie at the time. He applauded his partner for helping him find mindfulness practices.Speaking ahead of the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood said, as quoted by USA Today:“I try not to look back too much. I know where I was. But it’s always good to have an appreciation of where you’ve come from. It keeps a sense of perspective, that’s for sure… I’m a lot more level headed and a lot calmer with everything going on. I got into meditation towards the end of last year and a massive part of that is staying in the present. Everyone wants to look to the future and into the past. I stay focused on now.”For the unversed, Tommy Fleetwood has since grown marginally. The Englishman won five European Tour events and was part of three Ryder Cup teams since. He recently broke through on the PGA Tour, winning the Tour Championship.