Who are the top-ranked players on the DP World India Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 field (Image via Getty)
DP World India Championship 2025 field (Image via Getty)

The 2025 DP World India Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, October 16 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. The new event, co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will see a stacked 156-player field headlined by Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) No.2 Rory McIlroy compete for the $4,000,000 purse.

The Indian tournament, 39th event on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule, will have the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin and Shane Lowry among the headliners. However, the Northern Irishman will remain the highest ranked golfer competing in the DP World India Championship. For the unversed, the five-time major champion enters the contest on the back of a successful Ryder Cup outing, where he contributed 3.5 points for Team Europe’s success.

also-read-trending Trending

McIlroy’s European teammate and World No.5 Fleetwood is the second highest-rated player on the Delhi roster. For the unversed, the Englishman won the Tour Championship in August, his first victory on the PGA Tour. The 34-year-old Ryder Cupper will be eyeing to replicate the success this weekend. However, he will face some competition from fellow Bethpage winner Viktor Hovland. The World No.13 golfer is the fourth best-rated player on the field behind No.12 Ben Griffin.

2025 FedEx Open de France champion and Michael Kim is another top-rated name on the DP World India Championship field. Interestingly, the World No.40 golfer will be competing in India with no practice after facing some visa issues that caused a delayed exit from Japan after last week’s Baycurrent Classic. Notably, European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald also tees up this weekend.

2025 DP World India Championship field

Listed below are the top-50 ranked players on the 2025 DP World India Championship field:

  • 2 - Rory McIlroy
  • 5 - Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12 - Ben Griffin
  • 13 - Viktor Hovland
  • 25 - Shane Lowry
  • 32 - Brian Harman
  • 40 - Michael Kim

Listed below is complete list of players at the inaugural DP World India Championship field:

  • Veer Ahlawat
  • Thomas Aiken
  • Björn Åkesson
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Angel Ayora
  • Matthew Baldwin
  • Shaurya Bhattacharya
  • Lucas Bjerregaard
  • Dan Bradbury
  • Hamish Brown
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Jorge Campillo
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Angad Cheema
  • Om Chouhan
  • Aaron Cockerill
  • Nicolas Colsaerts
  • Ugo Coussaud
  • Martin Couvra
  • Sean Crocker
  • Jens Dantorp
  • Shankar Das
  • Jannik De Bruyn
  • Joe Dean
  • Luke Donald
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Manuel Elvira
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Ross Fisher
  • Alex Fitzpatrick
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Grant Forrest
  • Simon Forsström
  • Manu Gandas
  • Rahil Gangjee
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Tapendra Ghai
  • Joel Girrbach
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Gavin Green
  • Ben Griffin
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Jordan Gumberg
  • Andreas Halvorsen
  • Brian Harman
  • Benjamin Hebert
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Calum Hill
  • Daniel Hillier
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Jamal Hossain
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Casey Jarvis
  • Ryggs Johnston
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Shiv Kapur
  • Kshitij Kaul
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Michael Kim
  • Nathan Kimsey
  • Jeong weon Ko
  • Jacques Kruyswijk
  • Chiragh Kumar
  • Frederic Lacroix
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Romain Langasque
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Niklas Lemke
  • Alexander Levy
  • Abhinav Lohan
  • Zander Lombard
  • Shane Lowry
  • Joost Luiten
  • Amardeep Malik
  • Udayan Mane
  • Richard Mansell
  • Rory Mcilroy
  • Troy Merritt
  • David Micheluzzi
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Joel Moscatel
  • Dylan Naidoo
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • Varun Parikh
  • John Parry
  • Yannik Paul
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Pierre Pineau
  • Arjun Prasad
  • Karan Pratap Singh
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Conor Purcell
  • Richie Ramsay
  • David Ravetto
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson
  • Adrien Saddier
  • Yuvraj Sandhu
  • Ajeetesh Sandhu
  • Jayden Schaper
  • Ben Schmidt
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Freddy Schott
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Jack Senior
  • Akshay Sharma
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Dhruv Sheoran
  • Marcel Siem
  • Gaurav Singh
  • Jairaj Singh Sandhu
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Söderberg
  • Clément Sordet
  • Richard Sterne
  • Brandon Stone
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Saptak Talwar
  • Callum Tarren
  • N Thangaraja
  • Martin Trainer
  • Tom Vaillant
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Ryan Van Velzen
  • Johannes Veerman
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Robin Williams
  • Jeff Winther
  • Brandon Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2025 DP World India Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

