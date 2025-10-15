Who are the top-ranked players on the DP World India Championship 2025 field? Rankings explored

The 2025 DP World India Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, October 16 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. The new event, co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will see a stacked 156-player field headlined by Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) No.2 Rory McIlroy compete for the $4,000,000 purse.The Indian tournament, 39th event on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule, will have the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin and Shane Lowry among the headliners. However, the Northern Irishman will remain the highest ranked golfer competing in the DP World India Championship. For the unversed, the five-time major champion enters the contest on the back of a successful Ryder Cup outing, where he contributed 3.5 points for Team Europe’s success.McIlroy’s European teammate and World No.5 Fleetwood is the second highest-rated player on the Delhi roster. For the unversed, the Englishman won the Tour Championship in August, his first victory on the PGA Tour. The 34-year-old Ryder Cupper will be eyeing to replicate the success this weekend. However, he will face some competition from fellow Bethpage winner Viktor Hovland. The World No.13 golfer is the fourth best-rated player on the field behind No.12 Ben Griffin.2025 FedEx Open de France champion and Michael Kim is another top-rated name on the DP World India Championship field. Interestingly, the World No.40 golfer will be competing in India with no practice after facing some visa issues that caused a delayed exit from Japan after last week’s Baycurrent Classic. Notably, European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald also tees up this weekend.2025 DP World India Championship fieldListed below are the top-50 ranked players on the 2025 DP World India Championship field:2 - Rory McIlroy5 - Tommy Fleetwood12 - Ben Griffin13 - Viktor Hovland25 - Shane Lowry32 - Brian Harman40 - Michael KimListed below is complete list of players at the inaugural DP World India Championship field:Veer AhlawatThomas AikenBjörn ÅkessonKiradech AphibarnratMarcus ArmitageAngel AyoraMatthew BaldwinShaurya BhattacharyaLucas BjerregaardDan BradburyHamish BrownRafa Cabrera BelloJorge CampilloEugenio ChacarraAngad CheemaOm ChouhanAaron CockerillNicolas ColsaertsUgo CoussaudMartin CouvraSean CrockerJens DantorpShankar DasJannik De BruynJoe DeanLuke DonaldNacho ElviraManuel ElviraEwen FergusonDarren FichardtRoss FisherAlex FitzpatrickTommy FleetwoodGrant ForrestSimon ForsströmManu GandasRahil GangjeeAlfredo Garcia-HerediaTapendra GhaiJoel GirrbachRicardo GouveiaGavin GreenBen GriffinJulien GuerrierJordan GumbergAndreas HalvorsenBrian HarmanBenjamin HebertAngel HidalgoCalum HillDaniel HillierRikuya HoshinoJamal HossainViktor HovlandScott JamiesonCasey JarvisRyggs JohnstonMatthew JordanShiv KapurKshitij KaulMaximilian KiefferMichael KimNathan KimseyJeong weon KoJacques KruyswijkChiragh KumarFrederic LacroixAnirban LahiriRomain LangasquePablo LarrazábalThriston LawrenceNiklas LemkeAlexander LevyAbhinav LohanZander LombardShane LowryJoost LuitenAmardeep MalikUdayan ManeRichard MansellRory McilroyTroy MerrittDavid MicheluzziGuido MigliozziJoel MoscatelDylan NaidooKeita NakajimaAdrian OtaeguiVarun ParikhJohn ParryYannik PaulAndrea PavanEddie PepperellPierre PineauArjun PrasadKaran Pratap SinghTapio PulkkanenConor PurcellRichie RamsayDavid RavettoBrandon Robinson ThompsonAdrien SaddierYuvraj SandhuAjeetesh SandhuJayden SchaperBen SchmidtMarcel SchneiderFreddy SchottMatthias SchwabJason ScrivenerJack SeniorAkshay SharmaShubhankar SharmaDhruv SheoranMarcel SiemGaurav SinghJairaj Singh SandhuJordan SmithSebastian SöderbergClément SordetRichard SterneBrandon StoneAndy SullivanSaptak TalwarCallum TarrenN ThangarajaMartin TrainerTom VaillantDarius Van DrielRyan Van VelzenJohannes VeermanNicolai Von DellingshausenDale WhitnellBernd WiesbergerRobin WilliamsJeff WintherBrandon WuFabrizio ZanottiMore details on the 2025 DP World India Championship will be updated as the event progresses.