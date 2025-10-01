Tommy Fleetwood's caddie’s athlete wife pens note after European Ryder Cup win

Tommy Fleetwood played a major role in Team Europe's 15–13 victory over USA at the 45th Ryder Cup on Sunday. The Englishman recorded a score of 4–1–0, including a decisive win in both foursomes and fourball matches at Bethpage. Fleetwood’s scorecard also showcased his long-term caddie Ian Finnis’ success.Following the Ryder Cup win, Finnis’ wife and former England Soccer team star Rachel Brown-Finnis came out to laud the European side. The bagman’s athlete wife applauded her husband and said she ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of his efforts. Furthermore, the ex-Everton and Liverpool goalkeeper also thanked Fleetwood for her husband’s success and the European side’s win.The women’s soccer star made the comments by posting a selfie of her husband and Fleetwood together after the Ryder Cup triumph in New York.Finnis’ wife Rachel wrote on Instagram:“TEEEEAAAAAAAMMM!!!!! What an effort @rydercupeurope -that was absolutely sensational!! Also, I couldn’t be prouder of @finoefc with what he has been through. Thanks Tommy lad. Party!!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFleetwood has worked with Finnis since 2016. The duo, 5 ft.8 and 6 ft.7 in height, have formed a strong partnership over the last decade winning multiple titles including the most recent Tour Championship. The post from Finnis’ partner was well received online by fans as well as her former fellow players. Notably, ex-Lioness Jill Scott weighed in to laud Fleetwood and his caddie and wrote “love this, well done guys.”It is noteworthy that the bagman is yet to make a post dedicated to Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win. However, he shared an Instagram story of his side’s celebration with the note ‘what a team’ on Wednesday.Tommy Fleetwood lauds Ryder Cup team and skipperFinnis’ wife Rachel’s post was followed by Tommy Fleetwood’s own celebratory Instagram post. The 34-year-old posted a series of pictures from his European side’s big win at Bethpage, including a team picture with the trophy. Other pictures saw the ace golfer with skipper Like Donald, teammates Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.Sharing the pictures, the reigning Tour Championship winner penned a long caption applauding his team and its captain. He further addressed his own contribution to the winning squad and reiterated he’d do ‘anything for this group of incredibly special human beings.’Tommy Fleetwood wrote on Instagram:“Dreams are made of occasions like this. Times when you stand shoulder to shoulder like a true team and win together. @lukedonald led like he did in Rome but with more armour, power, knowledge and experience. He deserves all the credit, we were just the pieces on a chess board. It’s an honour to receive the Nicklaus/Jacklin award and bringing 4 points home to the team but to be honest I’d do anything for this group of incredibly special human beings!! Love this Team, and always will!!! My heart is [blue].” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the unversed, Fleetwood was named the recipient of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon at the 45th Ryder Cup. The Award, named after Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin, is handed to the player embodying the ‘true spirit of the event’ while showcasing strong ‘decision making skills’ on and off the course. The Englishman, veteran in Ryder Cups, triumphed over strong team-ups including Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau to take his all-time event record to 7–3–2.