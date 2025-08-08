  • home icon
  Tommy Fleetwood says "this weekend is the weekend" after taking the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood says "this weekend is the weekend" after taking the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Sonali Verma
Published Aug 08, 2025 21:01 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood surged to the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship after carding a six-under 64 in the second round on Friday. The Englishman now sits at 13-under 127, holding the midway lead at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fleetwood had also impressed on Thursday, opening with a 63 to sit in second place after round one. In Friday’s round, he carded seven birdies and a single bogey, which came on his final hole after finding a fairway bunker on the 18th.

“I’m happy to put myself in with a chance over the weekend. I think that’s exactly where you want to be and keep testing yourself. It hasn’t happened for me yet out on the PGA TOUR, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all, and who knows, maybe this weekend is the weekend. We’ll see,” said Tommy Fleetwood (via Irish Times).
The 34-year-old is still chasing his first PGA Tour victory in his 162nd career start. He has been in strong form this year, with five top-10 finishes and 12 top-25 results in 16 events. His best finish came at last month’s Travelers Championship, where he tied for second behind Keegan Bradley.

Fleetwood currently ranks ninth in the FedEx Cup standings and 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

How did Tommy Fleetwood play in Round 2 of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Tommy Fleetwood started Friday’s second round with a par on the opening hole before rolling in three consecutive birdies on holes 2, 3, and 4. He then kept a steady run of pars to finish the front nine in 32 strokes, 3-under par.

On the back nine, Fleetwood added four more birdies but dropped a shot on the final hole after finding a fairway bunker, again carding 32 strokes for another 3-under half. That gave him a total of 64 for the day, 6-under par, moving him into the lead.

Here is Tommy Fleetwood's hole by hole scorecard from Friday's Round 2:

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 2 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 4 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (par)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (par)
Front Nine: 32

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 11 (Par 3): 3 (par)
  • Hole 12 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 13 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 14 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 16 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)

Back Nine: 32

Total: 64 (Par 70)

Edited by Tushar Bahl
