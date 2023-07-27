Tommy Fleetwood traces the evolution of his golf swing from 1999 to present

Tommy Fleetwood is currently one of the most graceful strikers of the ball. The six-time European Tour winner is known for his pure striking abilities. The 32-year-old is an exceptional Golf player who is still going strong.

Recently, Fleetwood was in conversation with Golf Digest and explained the intriguing evolution of his Golf swing through his own videos. The first video he analyzed was from 1999 when he was just 8 years old.

Tommy Fleetwood was mildly impressed with his swing when he was just 8 years old. However, he appreciated the balance and the composure that was portrayed at such a young age.

The Next video was from 2009 when Fleetwood was just 18 years old and had just started playing Pro Golf. Fleetwood wasn't impressed with his striking abilities at 18 and believes that hindered his potential to go Pro which he later did in his life.

Tommy Fleetwood explained the reason he didn't turn pro (via Golf Digest).

"I knew at the point, I do remember, I knew I wasn't ready for what I wanted to do. So I didn't turn pro. I played Walker Cup and still didn't turn pro just yet. But I knew what path I was on."

Tommy Fleetwood improved considerably in 2011

Fleetwood had a remarkable improvement from 2009 to 2011. He was 20 years old back then and was on his way to dominate the Golf world. The European tour winner also confessed that he liked his swing back then. Surprisingly, his follow-through didn't change since 2009 and he just kept improving on it.

Following that, he analyzed his video from the years 2015, 2018, and 2022. There was a common theme prevalent in all those videos. Tommy Fleetwood spoke about his strengths and weaknesses with great diligence and gave a deep insight on his movement as well as his positioning.

Fleetwood's transition from a young amateur Golfer to one of the best in the world was astonishing. However, his most important admission was that he still learns from his decades-old swing videos and hopes to improve on it massively.

The 32-year-old is currently known for his swings and delightful personality. Unfortunately, his performance for the British Open was disappointing, where he was touted as the favorite. Tommy Fleetwood was dejected and emotional while thanking all his fans on Twitter. Still, there is hope that he will bounce back stronger than ever.