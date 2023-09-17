Tommy Fleetwood WITB: Exploring what’s inside the English golfer’s bag at the BMW PGA Championship 2023

Tommy Fleetwood has displayed a decent performance in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship and ended it with a strong 6th position. The 32-year-old was just four shots behind the leader.

With the Ryder Cup just around the corner, Fleetwood will hope to get back to top form and put a strong end to the current championship. Interestingly, the English golfer has the ideal gear in his bag to challenge some of the best golfers around the world.

Previously, Tommy Fleetwood used a full bag of Nike gear. However, he has changed things drastically and now uses different gear from several brands, including Taylor Made, Titleist, and Ping.

The contents of his bag change depending on the tournament and the terrain of the golf course. Below, we have compiled a list of the probable gear in his bag for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

Driver: Taylor Made Stealth 2 Plus, 9 degrees, Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6x Shaft.

Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver, 12 degrees, Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft.

Five-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 18 degrees, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 XTS X.

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (52-M, 60-T) both with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix #19.

Shoes: Nike.

Tommy Fleetwood collaborates with Tag Heuer for a GPS-enabled watch

Tag Heuer is one of the premier watch brands around the world. Therefore, it was extremely enticing when they signed up Tommy Fleetwood for their endorsements. They have designed a different watch for the English golfer to use on the course.

The Golf Edition GPS watch comes with functionality which enables the user to get seamless shot measurements with a stunning display. Sadly, Fleetwood is not allowed to wear the watch during competitions.

However, he can endorse it during friendly games or practice sessions. The watch also comes with exceptional graphics that make shot tracking an easy job for the user.

With the Ryder Cup just days away, it is expected that Tommy Fleetwood will be seen wearing the watch during practice sessions. However, his gear could change completely for the iconic event and the English golfer can adopt an entirely new gear in his bag.