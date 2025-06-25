Tony Finau joins growing list of withdrawals ahead of Rocket Classic 2025

Tony Finau has decided to pull out of the Rocket Classic 2025, and he is not the first one to do this. The ace golfer became the latest name to join the growing list of withdrawals from this week's event.

The Rocket Classic 2025 will be played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29. The field will feature 154 players competing for $9.6 million.

On Wednesday, June 25, Finau announced on Instagram that he was withdrawing from the Rocket Classic.

"Hey Detroit, you know I love the 313 and am proud to be the 2022 champ of the Community's Classic," he wrote. "This tournament and this community mean a lot to me so I'm bummed to share that I won't be competing this week due to some needed rest and recovery."

"I know you will all have a blast this week and I hope to be back in the 313 in the years to come! All my best to everyone competing this week and to all involved in this great tournament. See everyone at The Open," he added.

Finau has been replaced by Joseph Bramlett, who will tee off alongside Harry Hall and Aaron Wise for the first two rounds.

Tony Finau withdraws from the Rocket Classic 2025 (Image Source: instagram@tonyfinaugolf)

Before Finau, several other notable names had also opted out of the Detroit event. Here's a look at the players who have pulled out of the Rocket Classic so far:

Kevin Yu

Eric Cole

Charley Hoffman

Tim Widing

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

How has Tony Finau performed on the PGA Tour so far?

Tony Finau has played sixteen events this season and has missed four cuts. While he has five top-25 finishes, he has converted only one into a top-10 finish. The T5 at The Genesis Invitational has been his best result so far.

Here's a look at Tony Finau's results this season:

The Sentry: T15, -21 (67, 69, 66, 69)

T15, -21 (67, 69, 66, 69) The American Express: CUT, -7 (69, 66, 74)

CUT, -7 (69, 66, 74) Farmers Insurance Open: CUT, +5 (72, 77)

CUT, +5 (72, 77) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13, -12 (67, 67, 73, 69)

T13, -12 (67, 67, 73, 69) The Genesis Invitational: T5, -8 (76, 69, 67, 68)

T5, -8 (76, 69, 67, 68) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T36, +3 (72, 71, 68, 80)

T36, +3 (72, 71, 68, 80) THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT, +8 (76, 76)

CUT, +8 (76, 76) Texas Children's Houston Open: T32, -8 (70, 65, 70, 67)

T32, -8 (70, 65, 70, 67) Valero Texas Open: T56, +5 (69, 72, 76, 76)

T56, +5 (69, 72, 76, 76) Masters Tournament: CUT, +4 (75, 73)

CUT, +4 (75, 73) RBC Heritage: T38, -6 (72, 70, 68, 68)

T38, -6 (72, 70, 68, 68) Truist Championship: T15, -8 (65, 70, 67, 70)

T15, -8 (65, 70, 67, 70) PGA Championship: T19, -2 (70, 69, 69, 74)

T19, -2 (70, 69, 69, 74) The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T31, +5 (72, 73, 76, 72)

T31, +5 (72, 73, 76, 72) U.S. Open: T38, +11 (76, 70, 74, 71)

T38, +11 (76, 70, 74, 71) Travelers Championship: T66, +11 (73, 74, 68, 76)

