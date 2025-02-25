Tony Finau makes feeling known about his NBA-like contract on Tiger Woods’ TGL

Tony Finau made his TGL debut on Monday when he came on to the pitch as part of Los Angeles Golf Club’s three-man squad. The side trailed 4-0 on the 12th tee, before roaring back up to a 5-4 victory against the New York Golf Club in overtime. The win at SoFi Center guaranteed the side a playoff spot in dramatic fashion.

Ad

Interestingly, this was the 35-year-old’s first and probably only match of the TGL season as he came in on a one-match contract. The ace golfer joined Collin Morikawa and crew after Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both were unavailable. Following the outing, Finau dubbed it an ‘incredible’ experience.

The PGA Tour star admitted his contract was equivalent of the NBA’s 10-day contract and stated it ‘was kind of a dream couple days.’ He lauded the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy owned series for its grandeur.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about his experience under an NBA-like contract on TGL, Tony Finau said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, it's incredible. I didn't expect it to be this big and kind of grand. I was watching some of the past events. But it kind of exceeded my expectations being here, being a part of it, and just to be able to have a comeback like we did today and help these guys get to the Playoffs, it was kind of a dream couple days for me, honestly. I stepped up when I needed to for the team.

Ad

But it couldn't have been a cooler experience. I had two great guys to lean on to kind of talk through. Yesterday during practice, they helped me around the greens, kind of gave me some advice when it came to hitting into a screen. These guys made it real easy for me to just step up and try to do my thing… I couldn't have had more fun over the last two days.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, Tony Finau announced his presence in style on Monday by doing a crip-walk on the back box, while LAGC co-owner Serena Williams watched from the stands. He almost caused a shot clock violation with his move.

TGL teammate’s heartfelt gesture to Tony Finau

Tony Finau admittedly enjoyed his time at TGL. The six-time PGA Tour winner was also spotted talking to one of his kids on FaceTime from the floor of the SoFi Center during warm-ups. However, he revealed that Rose and Fleetwood would be back on the side soon and he probably wouldn’t stay for the next round. He said he was ‘just happy to not ruin the party for them getting to the playoffs.’

Ad

Collin Morikawa called ‘time out’ during the presser to thank Finau. The PGA Tour star thanked his one-match teammate for his entire squad while acknowledging the latter’s decision to agree to enter the series for a short role.

Morikawa said on Tuesday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Time out, time out. You never know, but I'm just saying I want to thank Tony. You guys all put that out there. The entire team, Sahith, we all want to thank Tony because you see something and you never know if players buy into it… For someone like Tony to come out and say, yeah, I'm going to try it out and love it over the past few days, it's been a lot of fun.

Ad

That's what you want to see. You want to see that for the league. You want to see that for everyone. We just want to say thank you, Tony. It was awesome.”

Expand Tweet

Morikawa concluded his heartfelt thank you note by stating ‘it's always fun to do something new.’ He also noted Tony Finau’s participation as ‘competition’ for players on the new league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback