Tony Finau would “pay a couple million” to become a member of Masters venue Augusta National Club

Being a member of Augusta National Golf Club is special, and it's something Tony Finau would love. He and several others who are slated to play in the Masters this month were asked if they'd pay and how much they would shell out to be able to join one of golf's most prestigious clubs.

Finau said via Golfweek:

"I'd pay a couple million but I don't know if I want to be a member there. I'm happy to play in the Masters there, I'm happy that through the members I know I get to play there once or twice a year. I don't know if I'd want to be a member because my friends would expect me to take them and I don't want to do that."

Other golfers shared his sentiments. Several were asked about how much they'd pay to be able to be a member of the illustrious club. Keegan Bradley said being a member would be the "coolest" thing and that he'd pay whatever they asked.

Kevin Streelman joked:

"How much would my wife let me pay to join Augusta? That's a pretty priceless opportunity. It would be in the seven figures."

Zach Johnson shared a similar sentiment:

"A lot. I don't know the number. I have to confer with my wife on that but my number is a lot higher than hers."

Lucas Glover was realistic, but did say that he'd pay a couple hundred thousand to join. Rickie Fowler said it would be in the millions. Will Zalatoris said there's not enough money in the world to determine how much he'd pay.

On the other hand, Harris English was candid about the chances he'd end up being a member there in any situation:

"People who think about how much they will have to pay probably aren't going to get invited. It's one of the most special places in golf. It would probably be a lot more money than I have."

Steve Stricker hilariously said that he doesn't love the sport enough to shell out what it might cost to join Augusta National Golf Club. There was a wide range of responses, but they all shared the same hallowed reverence for one of golf's most important venues.

Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti end up tied after tense exchanges

There were more than a couple of tense exchanges between Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau at the Houston Open over the weekend. They argued over who had to shoot first when their balls were close as could possibly be, and Tosti lost out both times. He was none too happy with that or with how Finau went about telling him.

Tony Finau was T2 at the Houston Open

In the end, they would have been in an epic playoff with several golfers if not for Stephan Jaeger. Jaeger shot 12 under par to secure his first PGA Tour win, but Tosti and Finau were both at 11 under after their fiery rounds.

Scottie Scheffler, Thomas Detry and Taylor Moore also joined them at T2 for the tournament.