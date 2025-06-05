Tony Finau's wife Alayna makes adorable 'momming' video on her life with six kids

Alayna Finau, wife of professional golfer Tony Finau, recently shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram stories. Finau originally shared this reel on June 4. The clip starts with a glimpse of her youngest child, Layton Reign, born on January 25, 2025. The frame is surrounded by baby essentials, where Finau is holding her baby.

She wrote the caption of her story as:

"Mom life been momming."

She explained her life raising her 6 children. In the next scene, Finau is seen preparing breakfast pancakes for her kids. After breakfast, Finau headed for workouts, where she spent an hour doing the treadmill, where baby Layton accompanied her.

Tony and Alayna Finau have been married since May 12, 2012. They are parents to six children named Jraice, Leilene 'Neenee' Aiaga, Tony Jr., Sage, Sienna-vee and Clayton Reign. Both Tony and Alayna come from large families themselves. Tony is one of nine siblings, and Alayna is one of five.

Added to that, Alayna Finau is a former collegiate volleyball player from Laie, Hawaii and met Tony at a New Year's Eve dance in Utah in 2010. Recently, the Finau family's dynamics and experiences were featured in Netflix's Full Swing series, offering fans an inside look at their lives. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Tony Finau narrated the story about his youngest child's name to Amanda Balionis.

Tony Finau reveals the inspiration behind his daughter's name

Just days before competing at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tony Finau and his wife Alayna celebrated the arrival of their sixth child, a baby girl named Layton. Ahead of the tournament's final round, Finau sat down with CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, where he opened up about life at home and revealed the special meaning behind his daughter's name. When asked about the name and how it came to be, Finau smiled and said:

"Yeah, her name is Layton, and uh, it’s a mixture of my wife and I’s name: Alayna and Tony- Layton,” Finau replied.

“So, my wife came up with that name, I can't take the credit for that. But uh, we love her, you know, she’s gonna be extremely spoiled and um, yeah, we’re just, we’re over the moon about her,” he added.

Tony Finau had a strong start to the 2025 season with a T15 finish at The Sentry. It was followed by missing a cut at the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

However, he bounced back with a T13 finish at the TA&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T5 finish at The Genesis Invitational. Going forward, Finau secured a T32 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a T56 at the Valero Texas Open. Shortly after that, Finau missed the cut at the Masters with rounds of 75 and 73.

