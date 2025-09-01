Tony Finau’s wife shares the ‘only way’ to have her ‘weekly date’

Tony Finau and his wife, Alayna, recently headed out for their weekly brunch following their temple visit. Finau was last seen in action at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished in a three-way tie for 64th after carding a 6-over par final score. The PGA Tour player is currently enjoying himself off the golf course by spending quality time with his family.

Alayna Galea'i-Finau, who frequently updates her 42.9K Instagram followers about her daily activities, shared a picture from her date with Tony Finau on her story. In the post, Tony Finau was seen dressed in a formal white shirt and brown blazer, along with a tie. She captioned the Instagram story as:

"temple+brunch = our weekly date 🥰"

"the cattleman's cut is the only way! Believe me! 🔥," she added.

Alayna's Instagram story feat. Tony Finau - Source - @laynafinau on Instagram

Tony Finau and his family often visit temples, and the golfer is also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple got married in 2012 and has six children together. They have three sons- Jraice, Tony Jr., Sage, and three daughters, Leilene 'Neenee', Sienna-Vee, and Layton, who is the youngest, born in January 2025.

Tony Finau's wife celebrates his and son Sage's special 'interview' day

Tony and Alayna Finau had a special day outing with their third son, Sage. Sage, who is currently nine years old, was born in May 2016. Alayna, being the proud mother and wife, shared about Tony Finau and their son's priesthood interview.

She posted a selfie featuring the three of them at IHOP and briefly described how they spent their day. Following the father-son duo's personal priesthood interview, Alayna and Tony Finau had a wholesome "day date" with their son while they took him shopping at Walmart. She captioned the Instagram story as:

"Sage & Dad had their PPI (personal priesthood interview) day. & I got to tag along 🥰 it's pretty much a day date just w our Sagey asking him how he's doing & just catching up! Love our Sagey. He picked ihop & toy shopping at Walmart ♥️"

Alayna, Sage, along with Tony Finau - Source - @laynafinau on Instagram

Sage is the fourth of the couple's six children, born after Jraice (2011), Leilene (2012), and Tony Jr. (2015). He underwent a crucial lung surgery six months after he was born, and fortunately recovered soon after. Following Sage's surgery, Finau shared a detailed Instagram post expressing his gratitude, as the tough situation they faced was during Thanksgiving.

Finau, who failed to qualify for the Tour Championship, will also not be a part of the 45th Ryder Cup taking place at Bethpage Black Course in New York. While he appeared at the Presidents Cup last year, he was last seen at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

