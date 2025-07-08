Tony Finau shares excitement over son’s ‘1st bogey-free round’ amid PGA Tour break

Tony Finau had a rough week at the 2025 Travelers Championship last month, finishing outside the top 50 after a string of inconsistent rounds. But while his game faltered at TPC River Highlands, he shared a proud fatherhood moment after getting back home.

Finau celebrated his son’s first-ever bogey-free round in a competitive golf tournament with a post on Instagram. The event took place at The Oaks at Spanish Fork, where the young Finau not only avoided bogeys, but also clinched the win. Finau shared an Instagram post on July 8, writing:

“Yesterday was Big dawgs 1st bogey free round in a tournament & he was able to go home with that dub! 👏🏽🏆 Keep working, Son! Love you!! #JohnnyMillerChampattheOaks #ujga #juniorgolf #teamfinau

The young golfer was seen posing with a UGA medal draped around his neck, signaling a win at a Utah Golf Association junior-level event. In the second picture, Tony Finau could be seen posing with his son. The third image showed the leaderboard of the event.

This came after the 35-year-old wrapped up his campaign at the Travelers Championship with a final-round score of 6-over-par 76. He opened the week with a 73, but struggled to maintain his momentum. His Friday round of 74 included three bogeys and two double bogeys. He showed glimpses of his quality on moving day, but ultimately had to settle for a T66 finish.

Tony Finau tackles 'Break 50' challenge at Alpine Country Club, inspired by Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau put his spin on the viral 'Break 50' challenge, taking the internet trend home to Utah. In a new video shared on Instagram, the 35-year-old PGA Tour star attempted the 18-hole challenge at Alpine Country Club, playing alongside his brother and longtime friend "Big Dawg", while his daughter handled the camera.

The challenge, originally launched by Bryson DeChambeau on his YouTube channel, pushes golfers to try and go 23-under-par from the front tees, trying to shoot under 50 strokes in a single round. With over 2.1 million subscribers now hooked on DeChambeau’s series, it was only a matter of time before other pros jumped in.

In his lighthearted round, Finau soaked in the stunning mountain views and even paused to appreciate his buddy’s putting skills, saying:

“If Big Dawg’s rolling the rock like that, I like our chances.”

The caption on his post read:

“Can Finau Fresh break 50 at our home course from the front tees?! Thanks @brysondechambeau for the inspiration! Lessgo!”

Bryson DeChambeau himself took notice and gave the video a like. This playful on-course moment came just weeks after both Tony Finau and DeChambeau competed at the 2025 U.S. Open. Finau managed a T38 finish, while DeChambeau missed the cut.

