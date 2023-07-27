Tony Finau tee times: When will 3M Open defending champion tee off on Thursday?

Tony Finau will enter the 3M Open Championship as the defending champion. He won the tournament last year after defeating Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im by three strokes.

Finau has won two events, including The Northern Trust and Puerto Rico Open this season. He will be looking to add a third trophy to his resume in 2023 at the 3M Open.

Tony Finau will pair up with 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and Austrian golfer Sepp Straka to tee off for the first round at 8:29 am ET on the 10th hole on Thursday, July 27.

The 3M Open Championship is scheduled to start at 7:45 am ET with Zac Blair, Harry Hall, and Paul Haley II playing on the 10th hole. Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, and Kramer Hickok will tee off on the first hole.

Tony Finau last played at The Open Championship but missed the cut. However, his performance this season has been incredible, making him the expert's favourite to win the title this week.

Tony Finau's odds to win the 2023 3M Open

According to SportsLine, Tony Finau's odds to win the 3M Open are 12-1. He is one of the best bets for this week.

The other favorites are Cameron Young (14-1), Sungjae Im (16-1), and Hideki Matsuyama (18-1).

Here are the odd points of the 3M Open Championship:

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

3M Open Championship Round 1 tee times

Here are the morning tee times of the 3M Open Championship round 1 (Hole 10):

7:45 am - Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

7:56 am - Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

8:07 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

8:18 am - Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

8:29 am - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 am - Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

8:51 am - Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

9:02 am - Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

9:13 am - Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

9:24 am - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:35 am - Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

9:46 am - Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

9:57 am - Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman