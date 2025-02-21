Tony Finau will join Tiger Woods’ TGL in a special one-match contract

Tony Finau is all set to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL as he has signed a deal with Los Angeles Golf Club. However, he has signed a special contract for just a one-match on February 24, 2025, at SoFi Center against New York Golf Club at 5 pm ET on ESPN2, ESPN+.

Finau will join Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala in this game, while New York Golf Club will have Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young.

Talking about this decision to join TGL for a game, Tony Finau said he has been watching the league and is looking forward to being a part of it.

"I’ve watched many of the TGL matches these past six weeks and I’m looking forward to getting a chance to be a part of it and compete," Finau said in a statement via the league. "Team golf is always fun and exciting. Collin, Sahith, Justin, and Tommy are great guys that I respect and enjoy being around."

Tony Finau to compete in the TGL for one game next week - Source: Getty

Tony Finau then appreciated Los Angeles Golf Club for providing him with this opportunity and is all set for the game on Monday.

"I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match. I’m excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night," Tony Finau concluded.

The Los Angeles Golf Club has started its TGL season on a high note and is currently placed second in the SoFi Cup standings. In three matches placed, the team has won two games and lost one match in the overtime. The New York Golf Club, on the other hand, is fourth in the rankings with one win and two losses.

The Bay Golf Club is currently the table topper with three wins in three games. The Atlanta Drive is placed third, while Jupiter Golf Links and Boston Common Golf are the bottom two ranked teams currently out of playoff contention.

2025 TGL remaining matches

Here is the list of all the remaining TGL matches.

Monday, Feb 24

LA vs NY – 5:00 PM EST

– 5:00 PM EST BOS vs ATL – 9:00 PM EST

Tuesday, Feb 25

BAY vs JUP – 9:00 PM EST

Monday, Mar 3

BAY vs LA – 3:00 PM EST

– 3:00 PM EST NY vs BOS – 7:00 PM EST

Tuesday, Mar 4

JUP vs ATL – 7:00 PM EST

THE PLAYOFFS

The top four teams in the standings will compete in the playoffs.

Semifinals

Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Finals Series

Match 1: Monday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Match 2: Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 25, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

