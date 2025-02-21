TGL's LAGC teases a 'first in history' announcement just weeks into the competition

TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) recently teased a big announcement set for Friday, February 21. In their posts, they referred to it as the 'first' in the league's history.

Ad

Los Angeles GC is a team owned by Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian, along with Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The team features Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, and Collin Morikawa.

On Thursday, February 20, Los Angeles Golf Club took to X to tease the major announcement. They posted a photograph where only the eyes of a person were visible, wearing an LAGC logo hat.

"A first in TGL history. Big announcement tomorrow at 9:30am EST," LAGC wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

How has LAGC performed in the TGL so far?

The Los Angeles Golf Club has played three TGL matches so far, winning two of them. In their first match against Tiger Woods-led Jupiter Links GC, they won emphatically by a score of 12-1.

LAGC then secured a 6-2 victory over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club. Their only loss came this week when Atlanta GC defeated them in overtime.

Ad

LAGC will play their next match on Monday, February 24, against New York GC. They still have two more matches remaining before the playoffs. Currently, they are second in the points table with five points, while Bay GC, who remain undefeated, leads with six points. For the uninitiated, only the top four teams will advance to the playoffs.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule of the TGL:

January 7- The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14 - Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21 - Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27 - Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4 - Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17 - Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

February 17 - The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

February 17 - The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

February 18 - New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-2)

February 24 - New York GC vs. Los Angeles GC

February 24 - Atlanta Drive GC vs. Boston Common GC

February 25 - Jupiter Links GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3 - Los Angeles GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3 - Boston Common GC vs. New York GC

March 4 - Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback