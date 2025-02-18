What is Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL's revised 'Hammer' rule? All you need to know

The triple-header of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL took place on Monday, February 17. While the league has been on the floor since January, Monday's matches had one rule slightly different. The tech-infused league introduced changes to the much-talked-about Hammer Rule, which came into effect on Monday.

Ad

In the previous Hammer Rule, there was only one hammer that just one team could hold. If one team had the hammer, it could throw it as per suitability. However, if the opposing team threw it, the holding team had the power to accept or decline it.

The problem with this rule was a loophole in its implementation. If the team that used the hammer lost the point, the opposing team would get it next, irrespective of whether they accepted or declined the challenge. Often, the leading team would not use the hammer and instead choose to hoard it so the other team couldn't get the option to earn the bonus point.

Ad

Trending

However, to avoid such a situation, a few changes have been made to the Hammer Rule. As per the new rule, each team will get three hammers, which they are free to use at any point in the game. This will help prevent the hoarding of the hammer and ensure an equal chance for both teams.

Last evening, the hammer was used effectively several times. Atlanta GC used it on the 13th hole and then ended up winning the 15th, forcing the match into a tiebreaker. In the overtime, they comfortably won the closest-to-the-pin challenge. Had it been the old rule, LAGC could have hoarded it to keep the game on their side.

Ad

When will Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy play next in TGL?

Tiger Woods’ Jupiter GC will next compete on Tuesday, February 18, against New York GC. This will be his first competitive event since his mother's demise. Last week, he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational as he was still processing the loss.

So far, Jupiter GC has earned two points with one win and one loss in two matches. The Tiger Woods-led team is currently placed fourth in the standings.

Ad

Rory McIlroy's Boston GC will next compete on Monday, February 24, against Atlanta GC. So far, they have failed to win a match and are currently placed fifth in the standings. They have lost two in regulation and one against Tiger Woods' team in overtime.

Here's a look at the current points table of TGL after eight matches:

The Bay Golf Club - 6 points Los Angeles Golf Club - 5 points Atlanta Drive GC - 4 points Jupiter Links GC - 2 points Boston Common Golf - 1 point New York Golf Club - 0 points

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback