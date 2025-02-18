WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood makes a near impossible ace off the rock during practice at TGL

Tommy Fleetwood made an incredible hole-in-one during the TGL on Monday, February 17. Unfortunately, that hole-in-one was not counted as it came during practice ahead of the main event.

On Monday, LAGC faced Atlanta GC in the sixth match of the TGL at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, and Fleetwood were in action for LAGC, while Atlanta GC had Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Billy Horschel.

TGL shared a video on social media where Fleetwood made an ace on the par 4, 416-yard hole. The ball bounced after hitting a big rock before rolling onto the green. The Englishman initially couldn't believe what had just happened before celebrating with other players and staff.

How did Tommy Fleetwood's team perform in TGL, Match 6?

Tommy Fleetwood and co. fought hard against Atlanta GC but eventually lost the TGL match in the tiebreaker. After the regulation holes both the teams tied at 5-5. While LAGC won five holes, Atlanta GC won four but collected a hammer bonus on the thirteenth hole.

The tiebreaker was decided in a best-of-three closest-to-the-pin challenge. Cantlay won the first, but Fleetwood equalized by holing out on the next. In the third attempt, Billy Horschel sealed the win for Atlanta GC.

Here's a look at the scorecard of the TGL, Match 6 (LAGC vs Atlanta GC)

Hole 1 - TIE (LAGC 0-0 Atlanta GC)

- TIE (LAGC 0-0 Atlanta GC) Hole 2 - TIE (LAGC 0-0 Atlanta GC)

- TIE (LAGC 0-0 Atlanta GC) Hole 3 - LAGC wins hole (LAGC 1-0 Atlanta GC)

- LAGC wins hole (LAGC 1-0 Atlanta GC) Hole 4 - Atlanta GC wins hole (LAGC 1-1 Atlanta GC)

- Atlanta GC wins hole (LAGC 1-1 Atlanta GC) Hole 5 - TIE (LAGC 1-1 Atlanta GC)

- TIE (LAGC 1-1 Atlanta GC) Hole 6 - Atlanta GC wins hole (LAGC 1-2 Atlanta GC)

- Atlanta GC wins hole (LAGC 1-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 7 - LAGC wins hole (LAGC 2-2 Atlanta GC)

- LAGC wins hole (LAGC 2-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 8 - LAGC wins hole (LAGC 3-2 Atlanta GC)

- LAGC wins hole (LAGC 3-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 9 - TIE (LAGC 3-2 Atlanta GC)

- TIE (LAGC 3-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 10 - LAGC wins hole (LAGC 4-2 Atlanta GC)

- LAGC wins hole (LAGC 4-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 11 - LAGC wins hole (LAGC 5-2 Atlanta GC)

- LAGC wins hole (LAGC 5-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 12 - TIE (LAGC 5-2 Atlanta GC)

- TIE (LAGC 5-2 Atlanta GC) Hole 13 - Atlanta GC wins hole + Bonus (LAGC 5-4 Atlanta GC)

- Atlanta GC wins hole + Bonus (LAGC 5-4 Atlanta GC) Hole 14 - TIE (LAGC 5-4 Atlanta GC)

- TIE (LAGC 5-4 Atlanta GC) Hole 15 - Atlanta GC wins hole (LAGC 5-5 Atlanta GC)

Closest to pin tiebreaker (best of three)

First attempt

Patrick Cantlay (Atlanta GC): 5 ft 7 in

Sahith Theegala (LAGC): 12 ft 4 in

Second attempt

Justin Thomas (Atlanta GC): 7 ft 11 in

Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC): 0 in

Third attempt

Billy Horschel (Atlanta GC): 10 ft 7 in

Justin Rose (LAGC): 12 ft 10 in

