Top 10 golfers to watch out for at The Players Championship 2024

The countdown for the Players Championship has begun as we are just 10 days away from the biggest golf event outside of the four Majors.

The Players Championship 2024 will take place from March 14 to March 17 at the iconic Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The 144-player field at the TPC Sawgrass will feature most of the top players on the PGA Tour competing for the purse size of a whopping $25 million and the prestigious trophy.

Here's in this article we will look into the top ten golfers to watch out for at the 2024 Players Championship.

Top 10 players to look forward to at the Players Championship 2024

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Players Championship

Last year, Scheffler claimed his second trophy of the season after winning the Players Championship by a good five-stroke difference. This time, he will be the favorite to repeat last year's performance.

While Scheffler finished T55 and missed a cut in his first two starts here, now he is a different beast altogether and is always the favorite in every field he enters.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won The Players Championship in 2019

Last year, Rory McIlroy had a shocking outing at the Players Championship as he failed to make it to the weekend. This was his third missed cut at the event in his last five starts.

However, McIlroy has had some good results here with a title in 2019 and three other top-ten finishes. This time we can expect him to go for the glory.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland during the Genesis Invitational

Viktor Hovland had a dream finish of the 2023 season with two back-to-back wins to win the 2023 FedEx Cup champion. He also won the Memorial Tournament and was part of Europe's Ryder Cup success.

Last year, the 25-year-old Norwegian had finished T3 at 10-under at TPC Sawgrass, his second straight top ten at the event. This time he will go as one of the favorites for the title.

#4 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas had a success at the TPC Sawgrass in 2021

Justin Thomas had missed the cut at the Players last year but that was part of the horrible season he had. This doesn't deny the fact that he is one of the most accomplished golfers of modern times.

This time, the 2021 champion will enter the TPC Sawgrass as one of the favorites to win. Besides the 2021 win, Thomas also has a T3 and T11 finish here.

#5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele during the Genesis Invitational

Xander Schauffle finished T19 last year at the Players Championship. However, his best finish was a runner-up on his debut in 2018.

Speaking of recent form, Schauffele has made 39 straight cuts and has already raked in four top 10s this year.

#6 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay during the Genesis Invitational - Final Round

Last year, Patrick Cantlay finished T19 at the Players Championship, his best finish in six starts. Speaking of his recent form, he made his only top-10 finish this season at the Genesis Invitational after squandering a 54-hole lead.

#7 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa walks during the second round of The Genesis Invitational

Collin Morikawa finished T13 last year and is expected to do better than that this time. Since the T5 finish at the Sentry, the 27-year-old is yet to make a top-10 finish this year.

#8 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth reacts during the WM Phoenix Open - Final Round

Jordan Spieth had finished T4 on his debut at the Players Championship in 2014. Since then he has missed the cut five times and his T19 finish last year was his best result here since his debut.

However, after a mixed 2022-23 season, the 30-year-old golfer will expect to put up a good show at Stadium Course this time.

#9 Max Homa

Max Homa was last seen at the Capital One's The Match IX

Max Homa posted his best performance last year as he finished T6. He is expected to have a good week at TPC Sawgrass this time. Speaking of recent form, he has made four cuts in five starts this season.

#10 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ludvig Aberg will make his debut at the Players Championship this year. He had a memorable first season on the PGA Tour won the RSM Classic and lost the Sanderson Farms Championship in the playoff. He also won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour and also was part of the European Ryder Cup team's successful campaign in Rome

Speaking of recent form, the 24-year-old Swedish youngster has made two top tens including a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.