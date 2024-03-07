Top 4 big revelations from Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2 ft. Rory McIlroy’s 'wake-up call'

Full Swing Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 6. The highly anticipated golf series delves into the personal and professional lives of PGA Tour golfers.

Season 2 of Full Swing primarily focuses on the surprising merger announcement between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. It also revolves around the prestigious Ryder Cup in addition to numerous untold stories behind the scenes.

Here are the top 4 revelations from Netflix's Full Swing Season 2.

#1 Rory McIlroy’s 'wake-up call'

The series' first episode revolved around Rory McIlroy and his frustration with how he missed the opportunity to win the Masters and complete his Grand Slam.

He even expressed his displeasure about LIV golfers getting more attention in Major events. Following his tie for seventh place at the PGA Championship, McIlroy's frustration boiled over in a candid moment with his manager in the locker room. He said:

“I almost feel like I want to do a complete reboot,” McIlroy said. “It feels so far away. I feel good enough to f---ing top-10 in my head, but not good enough to win … like f---ing win majors."

"It was a wake-up call for me to say let’s just focus on the golf for a little bit," he added.

#2 Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup snub

The series also showcased how Keegan Bradley had been highly anticipated to compete at the Ryder Cup but was ultimately snubbed. Despite being in great form and considered one of the top contenders for the captain's pick, he didn't make it onto the team.

In the sixth episode, he can be seen receiving a call from American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who said:

“Hey, buddy. Thanks for being patient with me. There’s no easy way to say this, my friend. I find it just best to go in a different direction this year. It’s nothing you did or didn’t do because you’re amazing. … I would love to take 30 guys, and I cannot.”

To which a disheartened Bradley replied:

“OK, Zach. I understand. Wishing you obviously good luck and hope that you guys go over there and win it.”

A moment when Bradley whispered, "Do you want to go to Rome?" to his wife captured the viewers' attention.

#3 Justin Thomas talks about European Ryder Cup fans

Full Swing Season 2 Episode 8 was heavily focused on the Ryder Cup. It showed how European fans in the crowd cleverly heckled the American players.

"Stand up if you're 4-nil up", "Hats off to your bank account" and "Where's your hat? Cantlay-ay-ay," said fans.

Speaking of European Ryder Cup fans, Justin Thomas said:

"That's what I love about the European fans. They'll needle you and jab you all day, but if you go out there and win they'll be the first person to tell you, 'Great playing,' and I appreciate that."

#4 Rory McIlroy mentoring Nicolai Hojgaard

In the seventh episode of Full Swing Season 2, Rory McIlroy gave Nicolai Hojgaard some helpful advice during a practice round at the Ryder Cup. Hojgaard, who was playing in the tournament for the first time, told McIlroy how nervous he felt. McIlroy then shared some tips to help him feel more confident.