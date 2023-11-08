Top 4 sleeper picks for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is all set to begin on Thursday, November 9th. The sixth of the seven events on the FedEx Fall schedule will take place at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be a 132-player field with a purse size of $6.5 million. Defending Champion Seamus Power is not playing this week due to an injury.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship lacks star power, as only two players in the top 50 of the OWGR are on the field this week. While Adam Scott, Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Doug Ghim, and Lucas Glover are oddsmakers' favorites to win this weekend, a few sleeper picks might impress at the Port Royal.

Here's a look at four sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Four sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1) Justin Lower

Justin Lower has consistently performed well at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship since his debut in 2021. This is the only event where he has achieved more than one top-20 finish. He finished T17 two years ago and improved to T8 last year.

During this season, Lower has made 18 cuts in 35 starts, including three top-ten finishes. His best showing came at last year's Fortinet Championship, where he tied for fourth place.

With a scoring average of 68 in eight rounds at Port Royal, the 34-year-old golfer can be expected to secure another top-20 finish this week. In terms of recent form, he finished T23 at the World Wide Technology Championship last week and is currently ranked 107th in the FedEx Cup standings.

2) Austin Smotherman

Austin Smotherman finished T23 at Port Royal last year, where he shot a first-round 62. He also finished joint 23rd in last week's event at El Cardonal.

Regarding his current form, Smotherman has made three cuts in his last six starts on the PGA Tour. His best performance this season was a T5 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The 29-year-old American golfer is expected to secure another top-40 finish on the PGA Tour. However, a top-20 finish would be very important for him to maintain his PGA Tour card, as he currently ranks 130th in the FedEx Cup standings.

3) Ryan Moore

Moore has achieved top-40 finishes in his last two starts on the PGA Tour. In the ten events where he made the cut this year, he has finished in the top 40 in seven of them. Currently ranked 140th in the standings, the 40-year-old golfer will aim for a strong performance in his debut at Port Royal.

4) Doc Redman

Doc Redman has a strong track record at Port Royal, with his best finish being T4 in 2020, when he posted a score of 12-under. In his fourth season as a full-time member of the PGA Tour, he has made 10 cuts and currently sits at 164th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Returning to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after three years, the 25-year-old golfer is expected to finish within the top 40 this week.