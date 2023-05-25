What is Austin Smotherman’s career earnings? Exploring the details

Austin Smotherman is an American golfer who has been a professional since 2016. During his career, he has earned $1.92 million, mainly from his results on the PGA Tour, which he officially joined just last year.

Austin Smotherman's earnings are divided into $1.41 million on the PGA Tour, $386,000 on the Korn Ferry Tour, and $120,900 on the PGA Latin America.

His most lucrative single result so far is the T5 achieved at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which earned him $284,900. Other top results, financially speaking, have been T11 at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open ($180,180), his eighth-place finish at the 2022 Barracuda Championship ($115,625), and T35 at the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship ($114,116).

His best-earning season to date has been 2021-22 on the PGA Tour, when he banked $770,827. However, with 25 tournaments remaining in which he can potentially still participate, already Austin Smotherman has collected $638,316. Judging by his progression, he could well surpass his own figure from last season.

Austin Smotherman's golf career

Austin Smotherman, 29, was born in Loomis, California, and has been involved in golf from a very young age. During his time as a high school student, he won the state championship of the category in California in 2012.

He was recruited by Southern Methodist University with an athletic scholarship to join the golf team. There he coincided for a few seasons, among other players, with Bryson DeChambeau.

During his collegiate golf career, Smotherman improved his personal best score from 68 in 2013 to 66 in 2014 and 62 in 2015. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur Open Championship in 2014, in addition to achieving other strong performances, both individually and collectively.

Austin Smotherman at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He finished T5 there. (Image via Getty)

Smotherman began his professional career on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. There he played in 31 tournaments during 2017 and 2018. His best result in this circuit was winning the 2018 Abierto Mexicano de Golf (Mexican Golf Open). In addition, he achieved a runner-up, two third places, five Top 5, and eight Top 10 finishes, with 22 cuts made.

In 2018 he made a two-tournament foray in the PGA Tour Canada, without making the cut in any of them. He began his transit through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. On this circuit he won one tournament, the 2020 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation).

His presence in the Korn ferry Tour was extended until 2022 and included taking part in 67 events, with seven Top 10 and 37 cuts made.

Although he obtained his PGA Tour card in 2022, he has been participating in PGA Tour tournaments since 2017. His best result so far has been the T5 achieved at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this season.

Smotherman has also achieved two top 10 finishes and has made 25 cuts in the 46 tournaments in which he has participated. He is ranked 298th in the world ranking.

He is currently participating in the Charles Schwab Challenge where he closed his first round with an excellent -3 to place T6, five strokes behind the leader.

