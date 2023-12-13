Top 4 Tiger and Charlie Woods moments from the 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, all is set to feature in the 2023 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Woods is slated to compete with his son, Charlie, in the event which runs from Friday to Sunday (Dec. 15-17) and has a prize money of $1.085 million at play.

Defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh are set to take on a strong group of PGA and LPGA Tour pros along with their kin.

Last year's PNC Championship made a lasting impression. Let us take a look at some of the best moments featuring Tiger Woods and his son from the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Top 4 Tiger and Charlie Woods moments at 2022 PNC Championship

#1 Team Woods shot 59 points in the first round:

The father-son combination stormed the event with a spectacular opening round of 59, demonstrating Tiger Wood's lasting ability. In the midst of concerns about his health, the round hushed detractors by demonstrating not only Woods' ability to swing freely, but also Charlie's bright upward trajectory in the golfing world.

#2 Charlie Demonstrates Trash-Talking Abilities:

During the competition, young Charlie demonstrated his trash-talking abilities in a display of smart banter. Charlie imitated his father's gamesmanship by effectively responding to a message left by PGA professional Mike Thomas. The discussion injected levity to the battle and exposed Charlie's confidence, which was surely bolstered by growing up with a father who had 82 PGA TOUR victories.

#3 Tiger Woods outdriving Justin Thomas:

Woods outdrove Justin Thomas on the 11th hole, which was one of the PNC Championship's defining moments. The event was a reminder of Tiger Wood's resilience following his car accident in 2021 and subsequent uncertainties about his return to competitive golf. Tiger's effort, despite physical obstacles, not only impressed observers but also signified his willingness to compete at the greatest level alongside his son.

#4 Father-son mannerisms include similar motions:

Aside from the scores and drives, viewers were struck by Tiger and Charlie Woods' striking similarity in motions and demeanor. A video emphasizing these shared characteristics went viral, giving an emotional element to the PNC Championship. Observers noticed that Charlie had smoothly picked up peculiarities from his father, providing viewers with a one-of-a-kind and touching spectacle.