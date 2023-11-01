"You cannot believe the excruciating pain” - Phil Mickelson opens up on how a health-scare helped him start a wellness brand

Phil Mickelson recently opened up about his health scare, explaining how it inspired him to start his wellness brand.

Mickelson has had an illustrious career, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. The golfer has faced challenges not only with his form but also with health. While preparing for the 2010 US Open, he experienced excruciating joint pain in his body.

It seemingly came out of nowhere since Mickelson hadn't previously suffered any injuries. Later, he announced that he was diagnosed with a disease called psoriatic arthritis, which caused him to experience pain similar to a sprain in his wrist and right ankle.

Psoriatic arthritis often leads to inflammation and discomfort in the joints throughout the body. In severe cases, it can cause the fingers and toes to swell, resembling sausages, a condition known as dactylitis.

In his interview with Inc. on Tuesday, October 31, the 53-year-old golfer shared details about his painful experiences. Phil Mickelson was quoted as saying, via Inc.:

"You cannot believe the excruciating pain. I'm laying on the ground. I can't roll over. I can't move. And I'm like having these thoughts of 'how am I going to play golf again?'"

Mickelson referred to it as a turning point in his life, which inspired him to venture into wellness-oriented caffeinated beverages. Ten years later, when he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, he co-founded For Wellness with his long-time friend Dave Phillips.

It was Phillips who informed Mickelson about the benefits of coffee, suggesting that its antioxidants could help him avoid future physical suffering.

"As I grew up, studying coffee just became part of my life," said Phillips. "Going into the mountains of Ethiopia and Yemen and looking at different varieties, where it's grown, the volcanic soil, why it's so good for you, and how high in antioxidants it is."

This year, the company managed to generate $7 million in annual revenue, with 10,000 consumers receiving the products via delivery.

The six-time major champion was once a fan of Diet Coke. In his own words, he drank it countless times a day with no accountability. But since he started struggling with psoriatic arthritis, Phil Mickelson decided to switch to arabica beans.

For Wellness has developed a coffee supplement called The Good Stuff, the company's flagship product, composed of recovery-focused ingredients like C8-MCT.

C8-MCT is a fat derived from coconut oil that provides energy. Additionally, it contains organic cinnamon, which helps reduce inflammation, a common issue in psoriatic arthritis.

For Wellness also produces recovery gummies, which help reduce inflammation.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the LIV Golf League 2023 season? The golfer's performance explored

Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's results for the LIV Golf League 2023:

LIV Golf Mayakoba - T27

LIV Golf Tucson - T30

LIV Golf Orlando - T41

LIV Golf Adelaide - T11

LIV Golf Singapore - T13

LIV Golf Tulsa - T45

LIV Golf DC - 44

LIV Golf Andalucía - T23

LIV Golf London - T40

LIV Golf Greenbrier - T25

LIV Golf Bedminster - T9

LIV Golf Chicago - 45

LIV Golf Jeddah - T29