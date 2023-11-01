Top 5 golfers who aced the Halloween costume contest this year ft. Brooks Koepka

Amid the Halloween hangover, our favorite golfers were also not behind and were seen in some pretty interesting costume choices alongside their families.

Many star players from the PGA and LPGA were seen donning the cult character attire on Tuesday, October 31. Brooks Koepka and his family were in the Mario characters. Callum Tarren sported the character of Tinman from "The Wizard of Oz", while his wife Ashleigh McKenna was dressed as Glinda the Good Witch.

Here's a look at five golfers who aced the Halloween costume contest this year.

Five interesting Halloween costume choices by the golfers

1) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka was dressed up as Mario while his wife, Jenna Sims, donned Princess Peach's attire. Their son was sporting Luigi's costume, while the dog, Cove, was a turtle.

Here are a few pictures Jenna shared on her Instagram account.

2) Tony Finau

Tony Finau and his family donning Power Ranger suits (Image via Instagram.com/tonyfinaugolf).

Tony Finau and his whole family put on an extravagant show, as they were all dressed up in the Power Rangers theme. While the PGA Tour professional sported a green ranger's costume, his wife was in a black ranger's. The four kids were in red, blue, pink, and white.

3) Luke Donald

Luke Donald and his wife Diane sported two outfits on Halloween (images via Luke and Diane's Instagram)

Over the years, the Donald family has actively tried fun looks for Halloween, and this year was no different. While most people took good time to prepare one costume, the Donald couple managed to sport two looks for October 31.

The first look that Luke Donald sported was of Bob Ross, the famous American painter, and his wife Diane, dressed like one of the paintings. In the second costume, Donald donned the look of Austin Powers.

4) Shane Lowry

Image via Instagram.com/ shanelowrygolf

Shane Lowry and his family were not behind in putting on a show on Halloween. The Irish star and his family dressed up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Shane and Wendy both sported the look of Donatello, with his purple bandana. One kid was dressed like Leonardo, while another sported the appearance of the antagonist, Ninja Shredder.

Earlier in the day, Lowry's kids went to school in Spider-Man costumes.

5) Adam Hadwin

Image via Instagram.com/JessicaHadwin

Adam Hadwin's Halloween attire was based on a personal experience that happened earlier this year at the RBC Canada Open. For the uninitiated, security personnel tackled him on the final day of the event when he was running toward Nick Taylor to celebrate his win at Oakdale Country Club. Security personnel mistook him for an intruder and pushed him to the ground.

The Hadwin family recreated the hilarious incident as Adam sported the costume of security personnel while his wife, Jessica, put on a fake beard to look like her husband. Their cute little son donned Taylor's look.

Jessica is known for her sense of humor on social media, and she doesn't shy away from taking shots at her husband.