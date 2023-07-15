Top 5 golfers who missed the 36-hole cut at Genesis Scottish Open 2023

Many of the world's top golfers have been competing at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament is often seen as a warm-up event for the Open Championship.

The Scottish Open has a rich history of producing great champions, including Xander Schauffele, Ernie Els, and Rickie Fowler.

The 2023 edition of the tournament went underway at The Renaissance Golf Club on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. The tournament wrapped up with the second round on Friday, with World No. 3 Rory McIlroy securing the lead.

However, some of the top-ranked golfers missed the cut yesterday. Here is a list of the players who missed the 2-under 138 cut at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

#1 Adam Scott

Australian golfer Adam Scott has had a rollercoaster week, missing the cut in the Scottish Open. He began the competition with a round of 72 after three birdies, a double bogey, and two bogeys in the first round.

Scott recorded two consecutive bogeys on the first two holes before birdieing the fourth on Thursday, July 13. He finished with an even-par 72 after making a double bogey on the 16th hole.

Scott performed admirably in the second round, making four birdies and one bogey. However, it was insufficient for him to make the cut.

#2 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has been on a roll since the start of 2023. However, his performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is pretty disappointing.

He began the first round with a double on the second hole. On Thursday, he had two bogeys on the front nine holes and two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine.

Cantlay finished the second round with five birdies and two bogeys for a 67. He was one stroke short of making the cut.

#3 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth battled with his game at the Scottish Open. He finished with a score of 141, three strokes short of the cut.

Spieth began the tournament with a birdie on the first hole. In the first round, he had four bogeys and two birdies. The American golfer made three birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

#4 Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick, another PGA Tour golfer, missed the cut by three strokes at the Scottish Open.

He had four birdies and two bogeys in the first round and four bogeys and one birdie in the second round.

#5 Justin Rose

Justin Rose missed the cut at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open by two strokes. He finished with a score of 140.

The English golfer carded three birdies and three bogeys to finish with a score of 70 on Thursday. He played two rounds of 70 and missed the cut.