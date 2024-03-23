Top 5 golfers who missed the cut at the Seri Pak Championship 2024 ft. Lexi Thompson

The second round of the Seri Pak Championship 2024 was concluded with Malia Nam shooting 2-under 69 to aggregate at 8-under for a stroke lead after 36 holes.

Ruoning Yin carded 65, while Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 to sit one stroke behind the lead at 7-under. While most of the top players have done well at the Palos Verdes States, several big names on the LPGA Tour failed to make the weekend.

Following the Friday round, the cutline was 1-over, so players below T56 had to bid goodbye to the event. Here's a look at the five top golfers who missed the cut at the Seri Pak Championship 2024:

Five big names to miss the cut at Seri Pak Championship 2024

1) Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson at the Seri Pak Championship 2024

Despite making two eagles and a birdie on Thursday, Lexi Thompson could only shoot an even-par 71.

Friday was even worse, as she sank one birdie but went on to bogey six holes and also made a double bogey. She aggregated at 7-over for the round and for the tournament to bow out early.

This was Thompson's first missed cut since the Shriners Children's Open in October.

2) Megan Khang

Megan Khang during the Seri Pak Championship 2024

Megan Khang shot two back-to-back 72s at the Seri Pak Championship to miss the cut. This was her first missed weekend of the LPGA Tour 2024 season.

3) Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist during the Honda LPGA Thailand

Annan Nordqvist was another top name to take the early flight from Palos Verdes. She opened with a 4-over 75 on Thursday and posted 1-under 70 in the second round to aggregate at 3-over after 36 holes.

4) Cheyenne Knight

Cheyenne Knight during the Seri Pak Championship, Round Two

Cheyenne Knight shot 72 and 74 in the two rounds of the Seri Pak Championship to aggregate at 3-over after 36 holes.

This was Knight's first missed cut of the season. In five starts, she has made two 10s.

5) Maja Stark

Maja Stark at the Seri Pak Championship - Round Two

Maja Stark too didn't have a great week at Palos Verdes Golf Club. She started with a 4-over 75 on Thursday and then shot a 1-over 72 in the second round to aggregate at 5-over after two days.

This was Stark's first missed cut since the Annika in November.