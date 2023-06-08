Top 5 golfers missing the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will not feature most of the top-ranked golfers, as only two of the top 10 players are listed on the playing field. The tournament will begin on Thursday, June 8, at Oakdale Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

While Rory McIlroy (World No. 3) and Matt Fitzpatrick (World No. 9) will be among the top ten golfers in action on Thursday at Oakdale Country Club, there are a few prominent names who will not be teeing off this week due to various reasons.

Here's a look at five top-ranked players not playing in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Five top-ranked players not competing in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites to win the US Open next week

Last week, Scottie Scheffler was successful in retaining his World No. 1 position in the Original World Golf Ranking as he finished joint runner-up at the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

After a brilliant comeback at Muirfield Village last Sunday, Scheffler decided to take a week's break prior to the US Open 2023, which begins on Thursday, June 15.

2) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won The 2023 Masters

Jon Rahm has also decided to skip this week's event on the PGA Tour's schedule. The Spaniard has been in red-hot form this year, with four title victories, including the 2023 Masters. He has also finished in the top 10 eight times in 14 starts this season.

Rahm, who finished T16 at the Memorial Tournament last Sunday, will be the favorite to win the US Open next week. A week off before the major championship is never a bad idea anyway.

3) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay at the 2023 PGA Championship

Patrick Cantlay is another top player absent at this week's RBC Canadian Open. The World No. 4 golfer has been winless for over a year, but he decided to take a week off.

Cantlay hasn't appeared at the RBC Canadian Open since 2017. With big events like the US Open and the Travelers Championship being the next two events on the PGA Tour schedule, it is understandable why he doesn't play here.

4) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Hovland had a memorable week at the Memorial Tournament as he beat Denny McCarthy in the playoffs to grab his fourth title on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old Norwegian then caddied for his long-time friend Zach Bauchou at the US Open qualifying.

The World No. 6 golfer decided to skip the RBC Canadian Open to be fresh for the US Open 2023. Veterans like Phil Mickelson have put their bets on Hovland to win the third major of this season.

5) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the Memorial Tournament

Xander Schauffele is another top-10 player to not tee off at Oakdale Country Club this week. As the Canadian Open falls in between big events like the PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament, and US Open, big players often tend to skip the event. Schauffele hasn't been featured on the event field for the last few years.

This year, Schauffele has had eight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

