Top 5 players who missed the cut at 2023 Fortinet Championship ft. Akshay Bhatia and Alex Noren

The 2023 Fortinet Championship have concluded with two rounds. Sixty-eight golfers made the cut at the event. However, some of the top-ranked golfers did not qualify for the third round of the event.

Following the two rounds of the tournament, Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard with S.H. Kim after finishing with a score of under 8. The third round of the tournament will start on Saturday followed by the final round on Sunday, September 17.

Here are the top 5 golfers who missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship.

Top 5 players who missed the cut at 2023 Fortinet Championship

#1 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia (Image via AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Bhatia had a bad start to the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He started the game with three back-to-back bogeys on the first three holes of the opening round. He made four bogeys and three birdies to score 73 in the first round.

Bhatia carded two consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th holes on Friday. He made five birdies and two bogeys to score 3-under par 69 in the second round.

He missed the projected cut of -3 after settling for a score of 2-under par 142.

#2 Alex Noren

Alex Noren (Image via Getty)

Noren finished with a score of two over par after playing two rounds of 74 and 72. He started his game with a birdie on the 14th hole and made three bogeys on the back nine of the first round to score 74.

He started the second round with a birdie on the sixth hole followed by a bogey on the seventh hole and added two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to settle for a score of 72.

#3 Nick Hardy

Nick Hardy (Image via USGA/Kathryn Riley)

Nick Hardy played two rounds of 74-74 at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole of the opening round and added two more birdies and five bogeys to settle for a score of 74.

In the second round, he made four bogeys and two birdies on the front nine and one bogey and one birdie on the back nine.

#4 Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty)

Charley Hoffman missed the cut at the 2023 Fortinet Championship by 11 strokes. He finished with a score of 8 over par 152. He started the game with a bogey on the first hole and added two more bogeys and one birdie in the front nine of the first round. He made two more bogeys on the back nine to score 76.

Hoffman started the second round with a birdie on the fifth hole and added two more bogeys on the front nine and one bogey, one double bogey and one birdie on the back nine of the second round to score 66.

#5 Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image via AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Zach Johnson finished with a score of under 1, missing the cut by two strokes. He played two rounds of 69 and 74.

Johnson started his game on the tenth hole and carded two birdies on the front nine and added two more birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 69. He made two birdies and four bogeys to settle for a score of 74.