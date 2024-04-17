Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2024 RBC Heritage ft. Tommy Fleetwood

The 2024 RBC Heritage, one of the most-awaited PGA Tour events tees off in less than 24 hours at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick emerged victorious in the tournament and will look to repeat the performance this year too. According to the BetMGM Sportsbook, he has +2500 odds to win this year. Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is the favourite to win at Harbour Town with odds of +400. Xander Schauffele, the world number three, has odds of +1200. They are followed by Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Rory McIlroy (+1400), and Patrick Cantlay (+1600).

While the favourites draw attention, the spotlight might be stolen by several underdogs at Hilton Head Island. Let's take a look at 5 sleeper picks for the RBC Heritage 2024.

Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2024 RBC Heritage

Taylor Moore's odds of +6600 at the 2024 edition of RBC Heritage, confirm his underdog status. The American recently finished as T12 at the Valspar Championship in Tampa. Moore finished as T25 at The Sentry in January. He had a T2 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a subsequent Top 20 at the Masters.

Taylor Moore of the United States at the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old is ranked 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has had several starts in major PGA Tour events. Last year, he finished as a T11 in his debut at the RBC Heritage. His record in recent events makes him a good sleeper pick.

#2 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood has +333 odds of being in the Top 5 in the 2024 RBC Heritage. The world number 11 has been in great form lately finished T3 at the Masters. He finished a T7 in San Antonio in April. In January he won the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational and finished in the top 10 in Los Angeles next month.

In 2022, he had a T10 finish at the RBC Heritage and has the ability to rise to the occasion once again.

#3 Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry has odds of +650 to finish in the top 10 at Hilton Head Island. He finished as T2 in the Texas Children's Houston Open which was his second top-four finish and fourth top 20 in his last eight tournaments.

Thomas Detry of Belgium at Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Further, he also secured a T4 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the greens are similar in size to those at the tournament.

#4 Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge has odds of +200 to finish in the top 20 at RBC Heritage. He comes into the tournament with a streak of nine consecutive cuts made. Among them, he has had two top-10 finishes and four more in the top 20.

He ranks in the top 20 on Tour in greens and will have a good opportunity to justify his odds at the Harbour Town.

#5 Adam Svensson

Adam Svensson has odds of +200 to finish in the top 30 at Harbour Town. The Canadian golfer has a scoring average of 69.38 over eight rounds on the par 71 course and can prove his mettle at the tournament.

