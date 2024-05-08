Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship ft. Sahith Theegala

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship tees off in less than 24 hours. The tournament will be held from May 9 to 12 at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.

Last year, Wyndham Clark emerged victorious at the Quail Hollow Golf Club and will look to mirror the performance this year too. As per BetMGM Sportsbook, he has +1400 odds to win this year.

Rory McIlroy, World No. 2, in the absence of Scottie Scheffler, is the favorite to win the Wells Fargo Championship with odds of +750. Xander Schauffele, the world number three, has odds of +900. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1600), Collin Morikawa (+2200) and Max Homa (+2200).

However, several players would look to steal the spotlight at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Let's take a look at the top 5 sleeper picks for the tournament.

Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

#1 Harris English

Harris English has had seven top-25 finishes in the 2024 season so far. His best finish came at the Genesis Invitational where he finished a solo seventh. He has been performing consistently after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his right hip. English's odds of +5000 confirm his underdog status at the tournament.

The 34-year-old is ranked 47 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Last year, English had a podium finish at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. He finished T3 with seven strokes behind the defending champion Wyndham Clark. English last won in 2021 Travelers Championship and would look to end his drought.

#2 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala has performed consistently throughout the year. He has had five top-10 finishes in the 2024 season. He comes from a solo second finish at the RBC Heritage.

Theegala has +450 odds to finish in the top 5 at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The 26-year-old is currently ranked 12th in the OWGR rankings.

#3 Brendon Todd

Brendon Todd has +600 odds to finish in the top 10 at the Quail Golf Club. Todd has a great record at the tournament. Last year, Todd finished T8 and in 2019, he finished T18.

This year, Todd's best finish of T6 came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He ranks 20th among PGA Tour players in fairways hit. He is also positioned 18th in the classic metric of Strokes Gained: Putting. Todd is currently ranked 64th in the OWGR rankings.

#4 Kevin Tway

Kevin Tway of the United States is another sleeper pick with odds of +500 to finish in the top 20 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Tway is ranked 221st in the OWGR rankings.

The Oklahoma native's best finish, a solo third, in the 2024 season came at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour. He comes from a strong T9 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He also finished T11 with Kelly Kraft at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

#5 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo has odds of +215 to finish in the top 30 at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. Grillo, the World No. 46, has performed consistently at the venue with three top-25 finishes since 2018.

In the 2024 season, he has had a T7 and T8 finish in the Sony Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational, respectively, and would look to prove his mettle in the tournament.