Top 5 youngest golfers to successfully defend their titles on the PGA Tour ft. Tom Kim and Justin Thomas

On Sunday, October 15, Tom Kim claimed the Shriners Children's Open, becoming the youngest golfer in over 110 years to successfully defend a PGA Tour title.

This marked Kim's third career victory, and he became the youngest golfer since Tiger Woods to secure three PGA Tour wins. Throughout golf's rich history, many players have successfully defended their titles.

In this article, we'll examine the five youngest golfers to defend their titles on the PGA Tour.

Five of the Youngest Golfers to Defend a PGA Tour Title

1) John McDermott

John McDermott was only 19 years, 10 months, and 14 days old when he captured his first US Open title in 1911 at Chicago Golf Club. This achievement still holds the record for the youngest US Open champion.

McDermott triumphed in a three-way playoff against George Simpson and Mike Brady, becoming the first American-born US Open champion.

A year later, McDermott made history by successfully defending his US Open title, defeating Tom McNamara by a two-stroke margin at the Country Club of Buffalo. He was 20 years, 11 months, and 21 days old at the time, setting a record as the youngest golfer to defend a title.

2) Tom Kim

Last year, Tom Kim became the youngest golfer since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour titles when he claimed the Shriners Children's Open. On Sunday, October 15, at TPC Summerlin, Kim, aged 21 years, 3 months, and 24 days, successfully defended his title by edging out Adam Hadwin by a single stroke.

With this victory, Kim not only became the youngest golfer in over 110 years to secure consecutive title defenses but also the second-youngest golfer to win three PGA Tour titles.

3) Gene Sarazen

Gene Sarazen was just 20 years, 5 months, and 22 days old when he won the PGA Championship in 1922, defeating Emmet French 4 and 3. He became the first player to win the US Open and the PGA Championship in the same year.

The following year, Sarazen retained his title by defeating Walter Hagen in 38 holes. He was 21 years, 7 months, and 2 days old at the time.

4) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas was a mere 22 years, 6 months, and 3 days old when he secured the CIMB Classic, narrowly beating Adam Scott by one stroke. Little did anyone know that he would go on to defend his title the following year.

Aged 23 years, 5 months, and 24 days, Thomas clinched the title at Kuala Lumpur, defeating Hideki Matsuyama of Japan by a three-stroke margin.

5) Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most major victories in golf history and began making his mark in golf at a young age. At 23 years, 3 months, and 15 days old, he won the 1963 Tournament of Champions by defeating Arnold Palmer and Tony Lema by five strokes. This marked his sixth PGA Tour victory.

The following year, Nicklaus successfully defended his title in Maui, defeating Al Geiberger and Doug Sanders by two strokes. At the time, he was 24 years, 3 months, and 13 days old.