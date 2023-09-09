Top 6 golfers who missed the cut at LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship ft. Ashleigh Buhai and Allisen Corpuz

Following the second round of 2023 LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship, Peiyun Chien topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14. She played the second round of 64 on Friday, September 8 to register a four-stroke lead over Morgan Metraux, Rouning Yin and Ruixin Liu.

However, some of the top-ranked golfers, including Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai and Jennifer Chang, missed the cut at the event.

Here are the top 6 golfers who could not qualify for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Top 6 golfers who missed the cut at LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship

#1 Ashleigh Buhai

Ashleigh Buhai (Image via Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ashleigh Buhai played two rounds of 74-70 at the Kroger Queen City Championship to settle for a total of even par 144. She failed to make the -1 cut at the event.

Buhai started her game on Thursday, September 7 with a bogey on the first hole followed by a birdie on the second and another birdie on the fourth hole. She added two back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes and added a birdie on the 10th.

Buhai made five bogeys and three birdies in the first round and added two bogeys and four birdies in the second round.

#2 Allisen Corpuz

Allisen Corpuz (Image via Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Corpuz finished with an even-par score and missed the cut after playing two rounds of 72-72. She carded two bogeys and two birdies in the first round and made two bogeys and two birdies in the second round.

#3 Linn Grant

Linn Grant (Image via Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Linn Grant started her game with a double bogey on the second hole of the opening round followed by a bogey on the third hole and added a bogey on the fifth hole.

She made a birdie on the seventh hole and a bogey on the eighth hole and added two birdies on the 12th and 13th to settle for a score of 74. In the second round, she made two birdies and one bogey to score 71 to finish with a total of one over par.

#4 Matilda Castren

Matilda Castren (Image via Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Castren made five bogeys, one double bogey and two birdies in the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship. She added five bogeys and one birdie in the second round to settle for a total of nine over-par, missing the cut by nine strokes.

#5 Lucy Li

Lucy Li (Image via Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After playing two rounds of 72-77, Lucy Li finished with a score of 5 over par, missing the cut by five strokes.

She started her game with a birdie on the third hole and then made a bogey on the eighth hole. Li carded two bogeys and two birdies to settle for a score of 72. However, she struggled with her game in the second round when she made seven bogeys and two birdies.

#6 Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Chang (Image via Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chang also missed the cut at the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship after playing two rounds of 73-72.

She started her game on Thursday, September 7, with a birdie on the second hole. Chang made three bogeys and two birdies in the first round before adding three birdies and three bogeys in the second round.