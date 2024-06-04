Top 7 golfers who failed to survive the US Open Qualifying 2024 on golf's longest day ft. Joaquin Niemann

The US Open Qualifying took place on Monday, June 3 in nine different venues in the United States and one in Canada. With its conclusion, 44 players sealed their berth for the US Open 2024.

Players like Aaron Rai, Harry Higgs, Cameron Davis, David Puig, Justin Lower, and Webb Simpson were among those who made it to the US Open on golf's longest day. However, several big names fell short of booking their flight to Pinehurst.

Here's a look at the seven names who didn't qualify for the season's third major.

Top seven names who failed to qualify for the US Open

1) Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Matt Wallace competed at Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada on Monday, but his effort went in vain as he failed to make the cut. He shot 71 in the first round, which meant he needed a much better score in the second round. Although he did well with a 64, he still fell two strokes short of making it to the US Open.

2) Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann during the 2024 PGA Championship - Round Two

Joaquin Niemann played both the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship on special invitation but his dream of competing at the US Open was shattered after he missed the spot on Monday.

Niemann carded a pair of 71s in The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Florida and fell one stroke behind to have a playoff finish.

3) Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Keith Mitchell also competed in Ontario and fell one stroke short of a playoff finish after shooting 68 and 67 in two rounds.

4) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin at the RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Ben Griffin shot 67 and 69 in two rounds at Cherry Hill Club but failed to qualify for the US Open. Notably, he had finished runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, June 2. A win would have sealed his spot for the Pinehurst.

5) Adam Scott

Adam Scott during the 2024 PGA Championship

Adam Scott has played 91 straight majors so far but the streak is now under threat as he couldn't qualify on Monday. He tied with Cameron Davis at 7-under after regular holes but lost in the extra hole. He is now the first alternative at Springfield and can still qualify if he remains in the top 60.

6) Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri during the LIV Golf Singapore - Day One

A pair of 71s didn't help Anirban Lahiri as he missed the playoff finish at the Ridgeway.

7) Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman at the LIV Golf Singapore

Marc Leishman had a brilliant start at Woodmont Country Club as he fired a low 64. However, he lost the momentum in the second round and shot 74 which ended his hopes to make it to the Pinehurst.