Top 7 golfers who missed the Friday cut at 2024 Valspar Championship ft. Sam Burns

Day 2 of the 2024 Valspar Championship concluded with Kevin Streelman, Stewart Cink, Chandler Phillips, Mackenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd being the five players who took a joint lead at 6-under.

While there was some great golf, several big names disappointed fans at the Copperhead Course. Since the second round of the Valspar Championship couldn't be completed on Friday, the cut list wasn't released.

However, as per the Data Golf, the cutline is going to be at even-par, as several prominent players have fallen short of making the cut this week.

Here's a look at the seven top golfers who missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Seven top players to miss the cut at the 2024 Valspar Championship

1) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth during the 2024 Valspar Championship, Round Two

Jordan Spieth started his week well with a 2-under 69 on Thursday but missed the plot in the second round. He made four bogeys and birdied just one hole, aggregating at 1-over after 36 holes.

This is the second straight week that Spieth failed to advance to the final two rounds on the PGA Tour. After starting the season well, he seems to have lost a bit of consistency.

2) Sam Burns

Sam Burns during the 2024 Valspar Championship, Round Two

Sam Burns shot an even-par 71 in the opening round of the Valspar Championship and 1-over 72 on Friday to aggregate at 1-over for two rounds.

It was Burns' worst performance at Copperhead Course, as he had never finished outside T30 at the event before. Moreover, this is his first missed cut of the season, where he has raked in four top-10s.

3) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley during the 2024 Valspar Championship, Round Two

Keegan Bradley was another player set to miss the weekend by the barest of margins. He shot 72 and 71 in the two rounds to end just over par, marking his back-to-back missed cuts on the PGA Tour.

4) Brian Harman

Brian Harman was joint runner-up at the Players Championship

Brian Harman missed the playoff by just one stroke at the Players Championship last week. This week, he failed to make the cut after shooting 70 and 74 in the first two days at Copperhead.

5) Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson during the 2024 Valspar Championship, Round Two

Zach Johnson had a steady start at the Valspar Championship with 70, but 5-over 75 on Friday meant that he would miss his second cut of the season.

6) Tony Finau

Tony Finau during the Valspar Championship

Tony Finau also bid goodbye to the event after shooting 72 and 75 in the two rounds. This was his first missed cut of the PGA Tour 2024 season.

7) Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee is set to miss the first cut of the 2024 season

Min Woo Lee never found consistency at the Copperhead Course, as he birdied only three holes and bogeyed 10 holes out of the 36 he played.