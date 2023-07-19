Top 7 players missing from The Open Championship field 2023

The Open Championship 2023 promises to be an enthralling display of talent and competition. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, is scheduled to take place at the iconic Royal Liverpool Golf Course from July 20 to 23, 2023. Offering a staggering prize pool of $16,500,000, the championship will attract the world's best golfers, all contending for the Claret Jug.

The Open Championship is rapidly approaching, but several notable golfers will not be participating in this year's tournament.

Top 7 players missing the Open Championship this year

At this year's Open Championship, several notable competitors who have been perennial contenders in the past will be absent. Even though their absence will be felt, the tournament promises to remain a thrilling and competitive event, with new talent poised to take the spotlight.

Here are the seven best players not participating in the 151st Open Championship:

#1. Michael Block

Club pro Michael Block rose to prominence with a good performance at the PGA Championship, but he will not be present at The Open Championship this year. Despite a strong effort in Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links, Block missed the cut and will now concentrate on the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

#2. Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris, the talented American golfer ranked 13th in the world, will miss all Majors this year owing to back surgery he had in April. Zalatoris, 26, has previously demonstrated his abilities, coming second in the other three Majors. Unfortunately, he will also miss out on his first Ryder Cup appearance for Team USA.

#3. Daniel Berger

Former World No. 12 Daniel Berger is out with a lower back ailment and will miss his fifth consecutive Major. After sharing a swing video on Instagram in May, the four-time PGA Tour winner is hoping to return to competitive play.

#4. Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter, who has 20 Open appearances under his belt, will miss the event for the third time in his career. The Englishman, known for his fiery play, finished second to Padraig Harrington in the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. Due to his hectic schedule with the LIV Golf League and other commitments, he was unable to qualify for this year's event.

#5. Lee Westwood

Former World No. 1 Lee Westwood will miss The Open for the first time since 1994, after appearing in the tournament for the previous 27 years. The Englishman had intended to make his Senior Open debut, but that plan fell through, forcing him to miss out on The Open as well.

#6. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the three-time Champion Golfer of the Year, will miss The Open Championship for the fifth time in his career. He memorably won his third Claret Jug at Hoylake in 2006 and will be disappointed to miss this year's event. Fans want to see the 15-time Major champion back in play shortly as he recovers from ankle surgery.

#7. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, a two-time Open Championship runner-up, will miss the event for the first time since 1997. He failed to qualify at the Final Qualifying round at West Lancashire Golf Club, missing out on a return to Hoylake, where he finished T2nd in 2014.