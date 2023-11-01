“Touchdowns and birdies!”: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrating Halloween in golf outfits wins over fans on the internet

Patrick Mahomes celebrated Halloween with his family on Tuesday, choosing a theme he is almost as passionate about as football. Mahomes, along with his wife, Brittany, and their children, Sterling and Patrick "Bronze," wore golf-related costumes.

The NFL star dressed as a golfer, while Brittany went as a caddie. The children's costumes had the same theme, with Sterling dressed as a sort of "bag girl" and little Bronze impersonating a charming golf ball.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany posted the family photos on Instagram to wish all fans a happy Halloween. Both posts prompted thousands of reactions from users.

Let's take a look at some of the responses to Patrick Mahomes' post, both on Instagram and Twitter:

"Touchdowns and birdies! What else?"

Expand Tweet

"Always be golfing"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Instagram reactions.

Patrick Mahomes is a well-known amateur golfer. His handicap is 7.7, which makes him a respectable opponent in the amateur category.

Mahomes' relationship with the game is not limited to recreational play. He regularly participates in celebrity tournaments to show off his skills.

Such is the case with The Match, an event in which Patrick Mahomes has participated in twice. In the 2022 edition, he teamed up with Josh Allen when they lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

In 2023, Mahomes teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce to beat NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Halloween in the golf world

The Mahomes were not the only ones to stir up the golf world with their costumes. Several personalities associated with the sport also shared their outfits with fans.

Such was the case of Nelly Korda, who shared on social networks an image of herself characterized as a stunning "spooky queen."

Nelly Korda celebrating Halloween, 2023 (Image via X @NellyLegion)

Social media and golf personality Paige Spiranac shared several pictures in which she was dressed as Wonder Woman, Velma Dinkley (from Scooby Doo), a cheerleader, a baseball player, etc.

Adam and Jessica Hadwin paid homage to a funny incident that occurred during the 2023 Canadian Open (Adam was tackled by a security guard who mistook him for a fan). Jessica pretended to be Adam, while Adam played the officer.

The Halloween celebration in the world of golf also reached Japan. There, several of the LPGA Tour stars competing in the TOTO Japan Classic were the butt of jokes related to the date. The tour's social media accounts shared the reactions of Georgia Hall, Lilia Vu, Andrea Lee, and Maja Stark on video.

Others who shared their pictures and memories to congratulate fans included Brooks Koepka and Jessica Korda.