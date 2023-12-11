“Tougher to qualify for the LIV Tour than the Masters” – Fans react to LIV Golf announcing its latest entries from the promotions event 

Golf fans have reacted on social media after LIV Golf added three more members to its latest edition. The highly anticipated LIV Golf promotional events concluded with the finale on Sunday, December 10. The golfers who secured the first three spots on the leaderboard joined the LIV Golf League for their upcoming edition.

Kalle Samooja won the tournament at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE. He registered an amazing one-shot victory over Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozumo. Following the 72 holes of the tournament, Vincent and Kozumo finished in a three-way tie with Laurie Canter. The duo finally proceeded with a playoff to earn the remaining two of the three spots.

Vincent carded a birdie and secured his position, while Kozumo made a par. However, Canter had a bad day as his ball fell into the water, resulting in him securing the fourth position in the competition.

LIV Golf welcomed their new members on social media. They shared a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption that read:

"3 coins well earned. Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent, and Jinichro Kozuma have qualified for the LIV Golf League in 2024."

Fans were amazed to learn about the qualification criteria for LIV Golf. Some of the fans commented that it was tougher than major tournaments. One user wrote:

"Tougher to qualify for the LIV Tour than the Masters in my opinion"

Notably, the field size in LIV Golf competitions is restricted to 48 golfers, with twelve teams of four players each. They participate in regular tournaments throughout the season, and at the conclusion, the 24 players who finish first in the standings guarantee a spot in the following year's competition.

The other players can either sign a contract with the series officials or compete in LIV Golf Promotions events to get on the circuit. Additionally, the team captains guarantee their positions on the squad.

"3 guys no one has ever heard of.. Nice work," commented another fan.

"The global audience will increase by about 15 viewers thanks to these guys families! Good work LIV," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

2024 LIV Golf schedule

The selected golfers at the Promotions events will join the stellar field of LIV golfers next year. The third edition of the circuit will start in February 2024 at Mayakoba. LIV Golf has yet to unveil its full schedule. However, they have announced the venues and dates of some of the tournaments.

Here is the schedule for 2024 LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: February 2-4

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course

LIV Golf Las Vegas

Date: February 8-10

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia

Date: March 1-3

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Date: March 8-10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf (USA)

Date: April 5-7

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 26-28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: May 3-5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

Date: June 21-23

Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

Date: July 12-14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf UK

Date: July 26-28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: August 16-18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

To Be Announced