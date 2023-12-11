Who are LIV Golf’s newest entries? All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi promotion event winners

Three new members joined the LIV Golf League following the league's Abu Dhabi promotion tournament. The inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event took place over three days, December 8-10, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE.
The top three finishers on the scoreboard, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent, and Jinichiro Kozuma, earned an opportunity to compete in the third edition of the Saudi circuit. Samooja registered a victory in the tournament after playing the lowest round of under 8.
With a score of under 7, Kieran Vincent came in second, in a tie with Jinichiro Kozuma and Laurie Canter. After Samooja took the lead on the scoreboard, the latter fought for the two slots in a playoff.
Vincent secured a spot with a birdie, while Kozuma settled for a par. However, Cater struggled with his game as his ball landed in the water.
The top three finishers of the Promotions events will join the Saudi circuit for their upcoming season, while the players finishing 4 to 10 on the leaderboard earned full-time exemption on the International Tour.
Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event:
- 1.Kalle Samooja: -8
- 2. Jinichiro Kozuma: -7
- 3. Kieran Vincent: -7
- 4. Laurie Canter: -7
- 5. Jaco Ahlers: -6
- 6. Zach Bauchou: -5
- 7. Poom Saksansin: -4
- 8. Kevin Chappell: -4
- 9. Martin Trainer: -4
- 10. Suradit Yongcharoechai: -2
2024 LIV Golf roster
While LIV Golf hasn't revealed its whole 2024 lineup, a few players have already been confirmed to play on the circuit next year. Along with the team captains, players who placed in the top 24 on the LIV Golf Standings are eligible to compete in the competition's third edition.
The series has seen a few high-profile additions as well. Jon Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters, joined the circuit for the upcoming edition. But his squad hasn't been revealed yet.
The league features 12 teams of four players each. However, until the final lineup is revealed, fans can expect changes.
Below are the names of golfers who secured their spot in the 2024 edition of LIV Golf:
1 Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
2 4Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Harold Varner III
3 Cleeks GC
- Matin Kaymar
- Richard Bland
4 Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
5 HyFlyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
6 Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
7 Majesticks GC
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
8 RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
9 Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
10 Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
11 Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Brandon Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
12 Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastian Munoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz