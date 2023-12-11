Who are LIV Golf’s newest entries? All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi promotion event winners

Three new members joined the LIV Golf League following the league's Abu Dhabi promotion tournament. The inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event took place over three days, December 8-10, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE.

The top three finishers on the scoreboard, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent, and Jinichiro Kozuma, earned an opportunity to compete in the third edition of the Saudi circuit. Samooja registered a victory in the tournament after playing the lowest round of under 8.

With a score of under 7, Kieran Vincent came in second, in a tie with Jinichiro Kozuma and Laurie Canter. After Samooja took the lead on the scoreboard, the latter fought for the two slots in a playoff.

Vincent secured a spot with a birdie, while Kozuma settled for a par. However, Cater struggled with his game as his ball landed in the water.

The top three finishers of the Promotions events will join the Saudi circuit for their upcoming season, while the players finishing 4 to 10 on the leaderboard earned full-time exemption on the International Tour.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event:

1.Kalle Samooja: -8

2. Jinichiro Kozuma: -7

3. Kieran Vincent: -7

4. Laurie Canter: -7

5. Jaco Ahlers: -6

6. Zach Bauchou: -5

7. Poom Saksansin: -4

8. Kevin Chappell: -4

9. Martin Trainer: -4

10. Suradit Yongcharoechai: -2

2024 LIV Golf roster

While LIV Golf hasn't revealed its whole 2024 lineup, a few players have already been confirmed to play on the circuit next year. Along with the team captains, players who placed in the top 24 on the LIV Golf Standings are eligible to compete in the competition's third edition.

The series has seen a few high-profile additions as well. Jon Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters, joined the circuit for the upcoming edition. But his squad hasn't been revealed yet.

The league features 12 teams of four players each. However, until the final lineup is revealed, fans can expect changes.

Below are the names of golfers who secured their spot in the 2024 edition of LIV Golf:

1 Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

2 4Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Harold Varner III

3 Cleeks GC

Matin Kaymar

Richard Bland

4 Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

5 HyFlyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

6 Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

7 Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

8 RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

9 Ripper GC

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

10 Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

11 Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Brandon Grace

Charl Schwartzel

12 Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz